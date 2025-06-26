Social activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has fact-checked suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's claims about Adu Lodge

In a Facebook post, Vormawor claimed Adu Lodge was at no point mentioned in the incident narrated by the Chief Justice

He accused her of distorting history to court sympathy, warning against falsifying the past for personal gain

Social activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has disputed suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's claims about Adu Lodge's involvement in the June 30, 1982, murder of judges.

According to Barker-Vormawor, Torkornoo's assertion that Adu Lodge featured prominently in the planning of the murder is "absolutely incorrect."

Social activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, fact-checks the suspended Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, on her Adu Lodge claims. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post published on Thursday, June 26, 2025, Vormawor stated his investigations into the suspended Chief Justice's claims showed that Adu Lodge was mentioned in the Report of the Special Investigative Branch, but not in connection with the planning of the murders.

"The CJ's claim is absolutely incorrect! Adu Lodge was at no point mentioned, used for, or connected in any way with the 'planning' or the 'murder' of anyone," he said. "Did Adu Lodge come up in the Report of the Investigative Branch? Yes, it was. How?" he questioned.

Instead, he said, it was referenced as the location where Capt. Kojo Tsikata met with Amartei-Kwei, one of the convicted individuals, in front of the building, sitting in his car, on October 31, 1982.

Barker-Vormawor accused Torkornoo of distorting facts.

Barker-Vormawor consequently accused Torkornoo of distorting history for sympathy votes, stating that Adu Lodge was not connected to the murders and its mention was tangential.

He further emphasised the importance of accuracy when referencing historical events, cautioning against falsifying history for personal gain.

"To claim now that Adu Lodge was the epicentre of planning is to distort history for sympathy votes. Our history may not be pleasant, but let’s not falsify it in service of an immature, self-serving agenda!" he wrote. "That’s how a whole generation was raised to hate Nkrumah."

Read the full Facebook post made by Oliver Barker-Vormawor below:

Gertrude Torkornoo's legal battle

The Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has been embroiled in a legal battle challenging her suspension, with the Supreme Court unanimously dismissing her application for an interlocutory injunction against the committee investigating her.

Torkornoo's legal team had earlier filed a suit challenging her suspension and the inclusion of two Supreme Court justices on the committee investigating the petitions against her.

The case is ongoing, with the committee expected to deliver its recommendation to the president for a decision.

Oliver's findings on Torkornoo's claims sparks reactions

Ghanaians on social media took to the comment section of Oliver Barker-Vormawor's Facebook post to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Albert Domonie Bogkur said

"She held the presser with an agenda, unfortunately for her, her agenda didn't 'agend'.

@Nana S. Kwame also said:

"Look at someone calling someone’s submission as immature self-serving agenda…"

@Ajusiyine Mbangbe commented:

"Thank you Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor. I was also searching for related information but couldn’t find any useful information yet."

Suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo claims she's being threatened to resign. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Chief Justice alleges threats on her life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo had claimed she received several threats demanding her resignation following her suspension.

Despite the threats, Torkornoo said she remained determined to challenge the process and demonstrate that it is fundamentally flawed.

The suspended Chief made these comments at a press conference held on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh