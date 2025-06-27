Collins Oteng, popularly known as Komfo Kolegae, broke down in tears during the one-week commemoration of his late mother's death

The event, held in Kumasi on June 26, 2025, attracted several high-profile guests, who showed up to commiserate with the bereaved actor

Celebrities at Kolegae's mother's one-week observance included Dr Likee, Diana Asamaoh, Wayoosi, and others

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actor Komfo Kolegae wept uncontrollably during his late mother's one-week observance held in Kumasi on June 26, 2025.

Diana Asamoah, Dr Likee, and other Kumawood stars throng Komfo Kolegae's mother's one-week observance. Photo source: YaMedia4,PoleenoMultimedia

Source: Youtube

The Kumawood star, known for his roles as a traditional priest, announced his mother's passing on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

He was seen in an inconsolable state, switching between weeping and graceful smiles to be able to accommodate his sympathisers.

The actor's mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa, painfully died only a few weeks after he celebrated her on Mother's Day on his official TikTok page.

At the one-week observance, some of Kumawood's biggest celebrities tried to console Komfo Kolegae and cheer him up.

Dr Likee, Diana Asamoah, Wayoosi, Nana Yeboah, and Apostle John Prah were among many Kumawood stars spotted at the one-week commemoration of Madam Afia Pokuaa.

The stars sat close to their bereaved colleague, solemnly helping him manage his grief.

During certain times of the event, Dr Likee and others joined Komfo Kolegae to dance and spray cash, trying to cheer him up.

Some scenes from the one-week observance, which surfaced on social media, garnered significant sympathy from netizens.

Reactions to Komfo Kolegae's mum's one-week

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they mourned with Komfo Kolegae and hailed the Kumawood stars for doing the same.

@augustinasarpong8719 said:

"Awwwww! So so happy to see all the Kumawood stars mourning with Kolegae on the death of his mom😢😢😢😢😢😢😢."

@Nana_Esi416 wrote:

"Awww Kolege hy3din wati🥺💔it is well."

@Nathaniel_39 remarked:

"Good to see the presence of all the stars of Kumawood. Much love."

@Nana_Esi416 shared:

Awww Kolege Kafra wati😭😭😭This is soo heartbreaking

@Nana_Esi416 commented:

You can see Nana Yeboah has cried saaaa 3y3 asem oo😔💔💔."

@sarahopoku3166 noted:

"Hmmm, life. My biggest fear is losing my mom💔💔. May our mothers live long to reap the fruits of their labour. Amen."

Pretty Priscy ♥️ AJ💖added:

"If you haven't been in this situation before, you will say: Why are they crying like that, but it's never easy to lose a mom 😌 Keep resting Maa Adwoa 😭."

Komfo Kolegae reflects on wife and mum's loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Komfo Kolegae had opened up about losing both his wife and mum in the space of three years.

The Kumawood star lost his wife and unborn child on Saturday, November 17, 2022, during labour.

During a chat with Kwaku Manu, who visited him at home after the loss of his mum, Komfo Kolegae established that he hadn't even fully healed from the pain of his previous wife when his mom sadly passed away.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh