The Attorney General has instructed EOCO to investigate Yakubu Abanga and Joseph Yamin over alleged involvement in illegal mining activities

The probe, stemming from Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report, seeks to uncover the extent of their role in galamsey and identify others implicated

EOCO is tasked with gathering evidence and recommending appropriate action to uphold the rule of law and protect Ghana’s natural resources

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Attorney General has instructed the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate Yakubu Abanga, Third Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and Joseph Yamin, NDC National Organiser, over allegations of involvement in illegal mining activities.

The AG's directive is based on Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report, which aims to determine the extent of their involvement in galamsey and identify others implicated.

Attorney General, Dominic Ayine, directs EOCO to probe NDC's Joseph Yamin and Yakubu Abanga over galamsey. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

The investigation seeks to uphold the rule of law and protect Ghana's natural resources.

EOCO has been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations, gathering evidence, and recommending appropriate action.

The probe is expected to shed light on the alleged involvement of the NDC officials and others in illegal mining activities.

Read the post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh