AG Directs EOCO to Probe NDC Joseph Yamin and Party Vice Chairman Over Galamsey
- The Attorney General has instructed EOCO to investigate Yakubu Abanga and Joseph Yamin over alleged involvement in illegal mining activities
- The probe, stemming from Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report, seeks to uncover the extent of their role in galamsey and identify others implicated
- EOCO is tasked with gathering evidence and recommending appropriate action to uphold the rule of law and protect Ghana’s natural resources
The Attorney General has instructed the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate Yakubu Abanga, Third Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and Joseph Yamin, NDC National Organiser, over allegations of involvement in illegal mining activities.
The AG's directive is based on Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report, which aims to determine the extent of their involvement in galamsey and identify others implicated.
The investigation seeks to uphold the rule of law and protect Ghana's natural resources.
EOCO has been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations, gathering evidence, and recommending appropriate action.
The probe is expected to shed light on the alleged involvement of the NDC officials and others in illegal mining activities.
