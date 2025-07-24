NPP Losing Grip on Akan Strongholds as NDC Gains Ground in Non-Akan Regions

A poll on party affiliation conducted by Global InfoAnalytics has shown a decline in support for the NPP among its traditional Akan base

The NDC’s support among Akans has increased by 8%, while the party solidified its dominance in regions like Ewe and Ga-Adangme

If this trend continues, the NDC could secure another term in the 2028 general elections, as it gains popularity across ethnic groups

Recent data shows that the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) is experiencing a decline in support among its traditional Akan base, whilst the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) strengthens its hold in non-Akan regions.

According to the recent poll conducted by Global Infoanalytics, headed by Mussa Dankwah, covering the period November 2024 to June 2025, the NPP's Akan support has marginally declined by one per cent.

Contrastingly, the data showed that the NDC's support among Akans had surged from 25 per cent to 33 per cent, an eight-point increase.

The NDC’s gains came primarily from floating voters (+5%), with smaller shifts from the NPP (+1%) and previously undecided voters (+2%).

NDC consolidates non-Akan stronghold support

For the non-Akan regions, the polls conducted by Mussa Dankwah showed that the NDC had consolidated its dominance.

Among the Ewe ethnic group, the NDC commanded 55 per cent support, an increase of four per cent, while the NPP dropped to 12 per cent, a decline of two per cent. Floating voters declined slightly to 22 per cent.

Also, among the Ga-Adangme ethnic group, the NDC gained by nine points to 61 per cent, while the NPP saw only a marginal one per cent increase to 20 per cent. Floating voters fell by six per cent.

For the Mole-Dagbani group, the data from Global Infoanalytics showed that the NPP suffered a seven per cent decline, reducing its total support to 29 per cent, while the NDC jumped 12 points to 53 per cent. Floating voters stand at 11 per cent.

"Data is always presented in all our polls. It is only when you compare the changes between periods that it tends to make more sense and provide some explanation to what is happening in our political landscape. The data is not from any new polls conducted today but in November 2025 and June 2025," Mussa Dankwah wrote on Facebook.

"One important data we have not published is which of the Akan dominated regions accounted for the larger portion of NDC's increase. We can even tell you which of the flag bearer aspirants is getting the support of the Akan floating voters and many more. But with the insult, it is ok. We will leave it like that," he added.

The Facebook post showing the latest data is below:

Data's political implications for NDC and NPP

The Global Infoanalytics poll suggested that the NPP was weakening its hold on its Akan base, while the NDC makes significant inroads across the various ethnic groups in Ghana.

It also showed that the NDC had become the most attractive political party in Ghana for that period. If this trend continues into the 2028 general elections, the NDC may retain power for another four years.

Global Infoanalytics drops final election prediction

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Global InfoAnalytics predicted a stronger-than-expected performance for Alan Kyeremanten and Nana Kwame Bediako in the next elections.

It maintained that John Mahama and the NDC would win with 52.2% of the vote and also predicted It also predicted a win of around 150 Parliamentary to control the house.

