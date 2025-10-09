Kwabena Agyepong is facing question marks in his bid to become the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer

The New Patriotic Party cleared all five aspirants who filed to contest the upcoming presidential primary despite the concern

Following the vetting process, the candidates have been invited to take part in the balloting for positions on the ballot paper

Kwabena Agyepong's bid to become the New Patriotic Party flagbearer is in danger.

Agyepong has reportedly been unable to comply with the criteria for the payment of a development fee of GH¢4 million.

Kwabena Agyepong is among five aspirants trying to be NPP flagbearer. Source: Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

Source: Facebook

Graphic Online reported that his bid has been put on ice by the NPP National Council. Agyapong has reportedly pledged to sort out the payment of the development fee.

The four other aspirants in the race were passed by the party's Vetting Committee.

The others in the race are Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

All five have, however, been invited for balloting on Friday, October 10, 2025, at the party’s national headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

The party itself has not officially commented on Kwabena Agyepong's payment of the development fee.

In a comment to YEN.com.gh, an aide to Bawumia, Kofi Tonto, dismissed reports that Agyapong had been disqualified, citing the upcoming balloting.

"A recent statement the party released on balloting included his name," he noted.

What was the criteria to become NPP flagbearer?

As part of the qualification criteria for the NPP presidential primary, aspirants had to pay GH¢500,000 and GH¢100,000 for nomination forms and filing.

In addition to that, aspirants were expected to pay a development fee of GH¢4million.

All payments were expected via banker’s draft in favour of the NPP National Headquarters. The development fee could be mobilised by fundraising, according to the party.

Source: YEN.com.gh