GES has distributed over 6.6 million free sanitary pads to schoolgirls across Ghana's 16 regions

The initiative aims to improve menstrual hygiene and ensure no girl misses school due to her period

It fulfils a government promise to support girls monthly from basic to second cycle education

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has distributed over 6.6 million sanitary pads to schoolgirls across all 16 regions of Ghana.

The initiative aims to address menstrual hygiene challenges and ensure no girl misses school during her menstrual period.

The GES, through the Ministry of Education, led by Haruna Iddrisu, distributes over 6.6m sanitary pads to school girls nationwide. Photo credit: Ghana Education Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

This move also aligns with the ruling National Democratic Congress-led government's promise to provide free sanitary pads to all schoolgirls from basic to second cycle, on a monthly basis, throughout their school life.

In a statement signed by Public Relations Officer, Daniel Fenyi, the GES emphasised its commitment to building an inclusive, equitable and responsive education system that meets the needs of every learner.

"As part of efforts to promote the welfare and dignity of girls, management announces the distribution of 6,607,098 sanitary pads to schoolgirls across all 16 regions of the country. This initiative aims to address menstrual hygiene challenges and ensure that no girl misses school during her menstrual period," the GES statement read.

"This intervention is in fulfilment of the Government of Ghana's promise to provide free sanitary pads to all schoolgirls, from basic to second cycle, on a monthly basis throughout their school life. It reflects the government's commitment to improving menstrual hygiene, promoting gender equality in education, and safeguarding the health and confidence of adolescent girls," the statement added.

The education management body has encouraged girls to stay focused on their studies and take full advantage of the opportunities provided to them.

"The Ghana Education Service assures all schoolgirls of its continuous support and reiterates its dedication to building an education system that is inclusive, equitable and responsive to the needs of every learner. The service encourages girls to stay focused on their studies and take full advantage of the opportunities provided to them," the GES further stated.

Read the GES statement below:

Ghanaians react to sanitary pads distribution

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the free sanitary pads distribution by the GES.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Yakubu MohammedHabib said:

"The boys are now the most vulnerable. It's about time attention be given them to motivate them learn. I suggest GES should initiate something to promote boy child education. We forcus so much on the girls than the boys."

@Enyonam Eklu also said:

"Good initiative but can we increase the weight and length of the pads since it is becoming a problem for the students with disabilities in heavy flow?"

Yellow Pages Ghana commented:

"A timeless reminder that empowering girls through education builds stronger families, communities, and nations."

The GES interdicts an Okadjakrom SHTS teacher as a video showing alleged misconduct with a student goes viral. Photo credit: @Koldunova_Anna/Getty Images, @mintahstudios/TikTok

Source: Facebook

GES interdicts Okadjakrom SHTS teacher

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that The Ghana Education Service took a swift action in the wake of a video of an alleged incident with a teacher and a student.

The GES interdicted the teacher and barred him from entering the school, as investigations into the matter begin.

The GES also assured parents and the public of its commitment towards ensuring the well-being of the country's students.

Source: YEN.com.gh