Sarah Adwoa Safo has denied claims that she has shifted her support from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to Kennedy Agyapong in the NPP flagbearer race

She described the report by The Insight Newspaper as misleading and demanded a full retraction and apology

The former Dome-Kwabenya MP reaffirmed her support for Bawumia ahead of the 2028 elections, citing his competence and leadership

Former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya and Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has denied switching her support from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to Kennedy Agyapong in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer race.

It may be recalled that The Insight Newspaper, owned by veteran Ghanaian journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr, reported that Adwoa Safo had ditched Dr Bawumia, the former Vice President, for Kennedy Agyapong.

Adwoa Safo denies ditching Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for Kennedy Agyapong in the NPP flagbearer race. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Adwoa Safo described the publication as "misleading and maliciously fabricated."

"I wish to categorically and unequivocally deny this claim as false, misleading, and maliciously fabricated to create disaffection and confusion within the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and among my supporters," she wrote.

"At no point in time have I made any statement, whether on record, in private conversation, or on any public platform, suggesting that I have withdrawn my support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the current leader of our great party. Such publications are not only mischievous but also a deliberate attempt to sow division and undermine the unity we continue to build after the 2024 general elections," she added.

Adwoa demands apology from The Insight Newspaper

The former lawmaker consequently urged the media to desist from publishing "false stories" about her, demanding the owners of the newspaper retract the said publication and issue an unqualified apology to set the record straight.

"I call on The Insight Newspaper to immediately retract the said publication and issue an unqualified apology to set the record straight," she demanded.

Read the Facebook post below:

Adwoa Safo reaffirms support for Bawumia

The former lawmaker, who also served as Deputy Majority Leader at some point in her parliamentary career, reaffirmed her support for the former Vice President.

According to Adwoa Safo, Dr Bawumia has the required knowledge and experience to lead the opposition NPP as its presidential candidate for the 2028 elections, citing his exceptional leadership, humility, competence, and resilience.

"As a party, we must not lose sight of the fact that leadership transitions often come with challenges, but assigning blame to one individual for our 2024 electoral outcome is neither fair nor productive. Dr. Bawumia’s dedication to the NPP and to the service of Ghana cannot be questioned, and I firmly believe that every dedicated servant deserves a second chance to serve and lead," she said.

"The unity and progress of the NPP remain paramount, and I continue to pledge my unflinching support to Dr. Bawumia and to every effort aimed at consolidating the party’s base, rebuilding public trust, and preparing adequately for victory in 2028," she added.

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia maintains his strong lead in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race, according to Global InfoAnalytics' latest poll. Source: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Source: Facebook

Bawumia leads NPP flagbearer race

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia maintained his lead in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race, slated for January 31, 2026.

According to the polls, Kennedy Agyapong, a former Assin Central MP, remained the only significant contender to Dr Bawumia.

Mussa Dankwa, founder of Global InfoAnalytics, provided some perspective on the data in an interview with this publication.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh