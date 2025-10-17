Rev Christian Frimpong , a powerful Ghanaian preacher, has expressed his belief that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is destined to lead Ghana into a bright future

Speaking at a campaign event in the Bono Region, Rev Frimpong assured Bawumia of widespread support, emphasising that many are praying for his success in the 2028 election

He also described Bawumia as the "Solomon of our time," with wisdom and vision to move the country forward

A powerful Ghanaian preacher, Rev Christian Frimpong, has said that former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is destined to lead Ghana into a bright future.

Speaking at Dr Bawumia's campaign programme in the Bono Region on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Rev Frimpong said that the former Vice President's defeat in the 2024 election was part of a divine plan to prepare him for something greater.

The man of God, who is the head pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Kwame Danso, opined that Dr Bawumia has been blessed with wisdom to move Ghana to the next level.

"So many bad things were said against this noble man, so even if he had won, people would have viewed him through their own formed perceptions as a result of those things. God allowed it to happen that way so He could preserve him and bring him back at the right time after events have vindicated him," he said.

"I'm a pastor, and I speak with honesty. What we are already seeing clearly shows that this man is honoured," he further stated.

Rev Frimpong assured Bawumia of his support

Rev Frimpong assured Dr Bawumia of his support, adding that many people are secretly praying for him to succeed in his bid to lead the NPP again in the 2028 elections.

"So, many people are secretly praying for you because they believe you are the one who will save this country and move it forward. You are the Solomon of our time. Solomon was a wise man and a man of vision, and we are confident that you are the one to move this country forward," he added.

"God has already placed His hands on you so that no man can change that, and no man should lay hands on your head and claim to be doing anything," he concluded.

The NPP flagbearer race

Dr Bawumia is currently on a nationwide tour, campaigning for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s flagbearer position.

The NPP flagbearer race, scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026, will be contested by five prominent members of the party.

The aspirants are Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate of the NPP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Dr Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, MP for Bosomtwi and former Minister for Education, and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former General Secretary.

NPP flagbearer hopefuls pick numbers on ballot

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the elections committee of the NPP conducted balloting for its flagbearer aspirants on Friday, October 10, 2025, ahead of the upcoming presidential primary.

Dr Bawumia picked the number three spot on the ballot while his main opponent in the flagbearer race, Kennedy Agyapong, selected number one.

Dr Acheampong, Dr Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyapong picked two, four and five, respectively.



