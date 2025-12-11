The Electoral Commission has announced December 30, 2025, as the date for the rerun of the 2024 Kpandai parliamentary election

This followed the Tamale High Court's ruling, which ordered the rerun after irregularities were found in the original election

According to the EC, only the three candidates who contested the 2024 election would be participating in the upcoming rerun

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the date for the rerun of the nullified 2024 Kpandai parliamentary election.

A statement by the EC on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, stated that the rerun would take place on December 30, 2025.

The NDC's Daniel Nsala Wakpal and the NPP's Matthew Nyindam will face off again after the Electoral Commission sets the date for the Kpandai election rerun. Photo credit: UGC.

This is in line with the November 24 ruling of the Tamale High Court, which ordered the EC to rerun the parliamentary elections within 30 days.

"The Electoral Commission wishes to inform the General Public that following the Tamale High Court's ruling on November 24, 2025, ordering a rerun of the Kpandai Constituency Parliamentary Election within thirty (30) days and upon receipt of a letter from the Clerk to Parliament on December 9, 2025, formally notifying the Commission of the occurrence of a vacancy in the Membership of Parliament, the seat for the constituency in Parliament has become vacant.

"The Electoral Commission will hold a rerun of the parliamentary election in the Kpandai Constituency on Tuesday, December 30, 2025," the EC indicated in a statement on the matter.

According to the EC's statement, the election rerun will involve only the three candidates who contested the 2024 parliamentary election in the Kpandai constituency.

Why Tamale High Court annulled Kpandai election

In the 2024 elections, Matthew Nyindam was declared the winner of the parliamentary contest.

However, a petition was filed by the NDC’s candidate, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, who challenged the declaration of the MP for Kpandai, arguing that the election was fraught with irregularities.

He cited inconsistencies in the pink sheets, particularly Form 8A from 41 out of 152 polling stations, and asked the court to nullify the election and order a rerun.

After months of proceedings, the Tamale High Court upheld the petition and ordered a rerun of the entire election in Kpandai.

Following this, the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahuman Djietror, informed the Electoral Commission (EC), chaired by Jean Mensa, of the parliamentary vacancy in the region.

Parliament took this decision in line with Article 112(5) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, which mandates the EC to conduct a rerun within 30 days of a parliamentary seat becoming vacant.

With the Clerk informing the EC of the parliamentary vacancy in Kpandai, the Electoral Commission, led by Mensa as its chairperson, is mandated by law to organise a by-election.

NPP National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, assures Matthew Nyindam of the party's commitment ahead of the Kpandai by-election. Photo credit: Henry Nana Boakye & Matthew Nyindam/Facebook.

NPP vows to keep Kpandai parliamentary seat

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the NPP had pledged its full support for Kpandai MP Nyindam ahead of an election rerun.

The NPP's National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, said the party would not abandon the MP and would fight with him in court.

The Tamale High Court ordered a rerun of the 2024 parliamentary election after a legal challenge over the original outcome.

