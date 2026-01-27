Several criminal cases involving multiple defendants are scheduled to appear before the courts in the opening months of 2026, as Ghana’s judicial process continues with a series of hearings lined up for January, February, and March.

A schedule released by the Office of the Special Prosecutor outlines the next hearing dates for a number of ongoing criminal proceedings, marking key steps in cases that have attracted public attention.

Special Prosecutor Releases Court Dates For Ongoing Criminal Trials, Ofori-Atta Case First On Agenda

Source: Facebook

According to the schedule posted on Facebook, The Republic v. Kenneth Ofori-Atta and seven others is slated for hearing on January 29, 2026.

Another case, The Republic v. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and nine others, has multiple hearing dates fixed for February 2, 9, 12, 17, 19, and 23, indicating an extended period of court engagement.

Meanwhile, The Republic v. Adjenim Boateng Adjei is scheduled for hearings on January 27, 28, and 29.

In March, The Republic v. Sumaila Abdul Rahman, Stephen Yir-Eru Engmen, Patrick Seidu, and Andrew Kuundaari is expected to be heard on March 9.

Additional cases listed include The Republic v. Charles Bissue and two others, which will be heard on January 28, February 3, and February 4, as well as The Republic v. Issah Seidu and three others, scheduled for February 9.

Also before the courts is The Republic v. Ibrahim Kofi Sessah and another, with a hearing date fixed for February 11.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor said the listed dates represent the next stages in the judicial process for the cases and assured the public that updates would be provided as proceedings progress.

Source: YEN.com.gh