The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has slammed the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, during a heated debate in the House of Legislature.

While contributing to the debate on the report of the Committee on Security and Intelligence on the 2026 Budget, Afenyo-Markin alleged that GH¢4 billion had been allocated to the Ministry of the Interior.

The Minority Leader, in a report sighted on Ghanaweb, further raised concerns about the process and timing of the presentation of additional documents relating to the budget estimates.

He said the Minority in Parliament was not informed or supplied with copies of the newly printed addendum linked to the Interior Ministry's expanded mandate of being responsible for national security matters.

"When the Minister of the Interior, with additional responsibility for national security, entered the Chamber, he came with all his might. Suddenly, another paper was printed and brought in. We have not been given copies," he stated.

Afenyo-Markin speaks against undermining constitution

According to Afenyo-Markin, such actions undermine the constitution and parliamentary procedure.

He said the issues he raised were principles that Muntaka Mubarak championed while he was in opposition.

Afenyo-Markin also bemoaned the Interior Minister' refusal to respond to the issues that he raised on the floor of Parliament.

"Mr. Speaker, he can't be quiet today. Hon. Muntaka is not known for being quiet. He can't be quiet today. Honourable is not known for being quiet. You have taken GH¢4 billion, so you're quiet. Money does not like noise.... your mouth is full, so you don't want to talk," he added.

