"Anybody At All Can Fall Sick": Malik Basintale Says After Returning to Work

Malik Basintale, CEO of the Youth Employment Agency, has returned to work after months of medical treatment

Rumours about his health began after NPP’s Abronye DC claimed Basintale suffered a stroke and was flown abroad

In a new interview, Basintale denied the stroke claims, stating he had been ill but is now fully recovered

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, returned to work on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, after several months away, seeking medical care for a reported ailment.

It will be recalled that rumours about Malik Basintale's alleged health issues began after the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Bonnie, popularly known as Abronye DC, alleged that he was sick and flown abroad for medical care.

The YEA CEO, Malik Basintale, subtly confirms his sickness rumours after returning to work on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

Speaking on his Ohia TV show a couple of months ago, Abronye DC claimed that Basintale had been struck down by a stroke.

However, after resuming work on Tuesday, Malik Basintale, who is also the deputy national communications officer for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), opened up about his health condition.

In an interview with Ralph St. Williams, a controversial social commentator, Malik subtly confirmed that he had been unwell for some time.

He further indicated that insofar as he remains a human being, it is only natural that he would occasionally fall sick.

"We are back. I'm back to work. I keep saying that we are all human beings and so long as I have flesh and blood running through veins, anyone can fall sick. It's part of nature that you can be sick, you can be healthy, and so when I hear people say that oh, Basintale is sick, Basintale is dead and all of that," he said.

"I mean anybody can die. You can die, I can die. Anybody can fall sick. With death, it’s got nothing to do with how mighty or how powerful you are. It's only the Almighty Allah who can determine that," he added.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Malik Basintale denies stroke rumours

Earlier, when the stroke rumours, begun by Abronye DC, gained traction on social media, Malik Basintale quickly came out to quash them.

In a Facebook post shared on November 16, 2025, he categorically denied having a stroke, stating that the rumours about his health condition were untrue.

YEA CEO Malik Basintale joins a video call on November 16, 2025, to debunk rumours that he suffered a stroke.

He also refuted claims that he had been flown to the UK to seek medical attention.

"Kurugu Toli: ton ton je!! Ignore the false news. No stroke, No UK," he wrote.

Netizens Wish Basintale Well

After videos of his return to work emerged on social media, some netizens thronged the comment section to wish him well and congratulate him on his recovery.

"Thank God for your life.long life and prosperity and happiness and protection dear.no weapon formed against you shall prosper."

"God will continue to protect you."

"We are very happy to see you back in the office. May God protect u and guide you 🙏."

