Kennedy Agyapong, an NPP flagbearer hopeful, labelled former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia a liar during a campaign event

The outspoken MP for Assin Central insisted he would not apologise for his remarks, despite widespread public backlash

Agyapong cautioned NPP delegates against voting for a candidate battling what he described as a "credibility crisis"

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has refused to back down on his harsh criticism of fellow aspirants and former vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Kennedy Agyapong recently described the former vice president as a liar during a campaign event.

In a video circulating on social media, Kennedy Agyapong said Dr Bawumia is not trustworthy, describing him as a "liar."

"Everyone has given him a nickname. They say he is a liar, and if you elect him, people are not going to vote for him because he's a liar," he said.

"He's not a trustworthy person. When I heard him yesterday, I thought, wow — a presidential candidate who wants people to vote for him would look someone eyeball to eyeball and lie. He's a big liar," he added.

"I have never seen a liar like our former flagbearer [Dr Bawumia]. He is a liar," he claimed.

The comment has been widely criticised, with many calling on him to apologise.

Kennedy Agaypong, who is a six-term Member of Parliament for Assin Central, further cautioned NPP delegates against voting for a candidate suffering from what he described as a "credibility crisis".

However, speaking at a recent campaign, Kennedy Agyapong maintained his stance, refusing to retract his unfortunate remark against the former vice president.

"I will not apologise. I will apologise to my foot. I don't fear anybody," he was reported to have said in a Ghanaweb report.

Bawumia responds to Ken over 'liar' jibe

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, has reacted to the attacks on his credibility by fellow aspirant Kennedy Agyapong.

Speaking at a campaign event in the Ashanti Region, Dr Bawumia, who was the NPP's 2024 presidential candidate, said his opponents have devised a deliberate strategy to attack his personality and malign his integrity as the flagbearer race draws closer.

He further said it has become obvious that he is winning the NPP flagbearer race and that his rivals have resorted to personal attacks to tarnish his image in the eyes of delegates.

“A few days ago, a bird whispered to us that two weeks to the flagbearer election, they are going to come out with a strategy to insult and lie against me, so all of you should stay alert. You will hear a lot about me, but they are all lies. They just want to change your minds,” he claimed.

He consequently urged Kennedy Agyapong to focus on telling the delegates what he would do if elected and to desist from insults and personal attacks.

“They know their campaign is running on flat tires, and so they say, ‘If you miss the ball, don’t miss the man,’ and that’s why they are insulting me. But I won’t mind them. We are focused on winning the elections.”

Bawumia leads NPP flagbearer race

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had emerged as the leading candidate in the NPP's upcoming flagbearer race with over 56 per cent support.

The poll also showed Bawumia dominating among core party voters, with 72% backing him over Kennedy Agyapong, who trails with 19 per cent.

The race, set for January 31, 2026, could see Bawumia defeat Agyapong for the second time after his 2023 flagbearer victory.

