Former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong won over former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other competitors in the NPP's presidential primaries in Effutu Constituency in the Central Region.

Kennedy Agyapong wins Effutu with a big gap. Photo source: @realkenagyapong, @mbawumia

oting was held at various polling stations across the country as numerous delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) went to elect a new flagbearer in their presidential elections.

The party's internal election comes over a year after they abysmally lost the 2024 general elections to the current ruling party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, who served as the vice president to former president Nana Akufo-Addo from 2017 to 2025, is seeking a second chance to lead the party in the next elections.

The former vice president previously contested the 2024 elections but lost to John Mahama.

He faces fierce competition from former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong, all of whom are also seeking to lead the party in the 2028 elections.

Ken Agyapong defeats Bawumia in Effutu

At the end of voting on Saturday, January 31, 2026, provisional results showed that Kennedy Agyapong had scored a massive victory in Minority Leader Alex Afenyo-Markin's constituency.

Out of the 757 votes cast at the various polling stations, Kennedy Agyapong reportedly won the presidential primaries in Effutu with 644 votes.

His closest challenger, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, garnered 79 votes.

Dr Bryan Acheampong placed third with 32 votes, with Kwabena Agyapong and Yaw Osei Adutwum securing one and zero, respectively.

