Manhyia South: Bawumia Supporters Chant and Jubilate As He Secures Victory in NAPO’s Constituency
- Jubilation erupted in Manhyia South as supporters of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia burst into chants after he swept the constituency in the NPP flagbearer primaries
- The former vice president secured a crushing 453 votes, leaving closest rival Kennedy Ohene Agyapong trailing far behind with just 65 votes
- The emphatic win boosted confidence among Bawumia’s camp, with delegates chanting and celebrating as results continued to signal a strong nationwide lead
Supporters of former vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the Manhyia South constituency chanted in joy after securing a landslide victory in the constituency of his former running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO).
On January 31, 2026, voting was held at various polling stations across the country as numerous delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) went to elect a new flagbearer in their presidential elections.
The internal race occurred just over a year after the party’s abysmal loss in the 2024 general elections, when candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was defeated in a landslide by President John Dramani Mahama.
Bawumia has returned for a second stint as flagbearer, while former Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, attempts to take the mantle away from him after falling short in 2023.
Aside from the fiery Assin Central businessman, other candidates include Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong.
Bawumia delegates celebrate Manhyia South victory
As results trickle in from the various constituencies, the former vice president appears to be building a formidable lead.
In the Manhyia South constituency, where Dr Bawumia’s former running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) is based, results were declared that indicated that Bawumia had secured victory by a comfortable margin.
He polled 453 to Kennedy Agyapong's 65, with no other candidate coming close to toppling him.
Following the declaration of the results, delegates supporting the frontrunner broke out into a chant, confident of securing victory nationwide.
