An incident has ensued between delegates and flagbearer hopeful Dr Bryan Acheampong's coordinators at the Tema East constituency in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) ongoing presidential primaries on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The main opposition party, the NPP, is holding presidential primaries to elect a new flagbearer for the 2028 elections.

The party's internal election comes over a year after they abysmally lost the 2024 general elections to the current ruling party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, who served as the vice president to former president Nana Akufo-Addo from 2017 to 2025, is seeking a second chance to lead the party in the next elections.

The former vice president previously contested the 2024 elections but lost to John Mahama.

He faces fierce competition from former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong, who are also looking to lead the party in the 2028 elections.

Delegates clash with Bryan Acheampong's coordinators

In a video shared by blogger Outta Ghana on Saturday, January 31, 2026, a group of NPP delegates expressed disappointment with the coordinators of Dr Bryan Acheampong at one of the polling stations in the Tema East constituency.

In the video, the angry delegates were seen accusing the coordinators of keeping money intended to be given to them as transportation fees.

Some delegates hurled insults and specifically mentioned the names of Bryan Acheampong's coordinators, especially the women's organiser, who had allegedly refused to provide them with the money for their transportation before voting.

Many also threatened to vote against the Member of Parliament (MP) of the Abetifi constituency in Tema East in the presidential primaries over the conduct of his political associates.

The TikTok videos of delegates clashing with Dr Bryan Acheampong's coordinators at Tema East are below:

