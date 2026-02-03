Gilda Nortey, wife of former NPP parliamentary candidate Nii Noi Nortey, has been discharged from hospital after a knife attack in the US

Nii Noi allegedly stabbed his wife three times during a domestic altercation in Pennsylvania

He has been arrested, denied bail, and faces multiple charges including attempted murder

Gilda Nortey, the young Ghanaian woman who was attacked with a knife in the US by her husband, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, has reportedly been discharged from hospital.

This was disclosed in a news card by TV3 on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

Gilda, wife of NPP's Valentino Nii Noi Nortey reportedly discharged from hospital after a knife attack in the U.S. Photo credit: Valentino Nii Noi Nortey/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"The wife of former NPP parliamentary candidate Nii Noi Nortey, Gilda, has been discharged from hospital after a knife attack by her husband in the US," they wrote.

Nii Noi Nortey, the former NPP parliamentary candidate for Klottey Korle, allegedly stabbed Gilda three times during an altercation at their residence in Pennsylvania on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

The incident allegedly occurred following a heated argument that turned violent between the couple.

The former NPP parliamentary candidate was arrested in the US on January 17, 2026, after an alleged domestic violence incident.

According to the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police in the state of Pennsylvania, officers were called to a hospital about a stabbing victim who had been wheeled into emergency surgery.

Following their investigation, officers identified the Ghanaian politician as the prime suspect and arrested him without incident.

He was placed in the Dauphin County Booking Centre and charged with attempted murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and tampering with evidence.

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey was arraigned and denied bail, and has since been held at Dauphin County Prison awaiting his next court date.

The former parliamentary candidate’s wife is reportedly recovering following the stabbing.

Why Nii Noi Nortey allegedly stabbed Gilda

According to reports, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey stabbed his wife following an argument in which she threatened to divorce him.

An uncle of the victim, David Gyapanin, who spoke to Citi FM on January 20, 2026, described the incident as deeply troubling and demanded justice for his niece.

“They had a little argument, and my niece said she might file for divorce if things continued that way. She said Valentino threatened to either kill himself or kill her. He stabbed her three times,” he alleged.

“She pleaded with him to take her to the hospital. He agreed on the condition that she would not mention his name. Fortunately, she had the car key and managed to drive to the hospital where she works. She’s getting better. As a family, we want nothing less than justice.”

Read the Instagram post below:

Charges Nii Noi is likely to face

The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police further disclosed that Nii Noi has been arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David Judy, where he is likely to face criminal charges.

These include criminal attempt, possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Judge Judy denied the young politician bail due to the seriousness of the case and the circumstances of his arrest.

However, his legal team is working around the clock ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 26, 2026, where a judge will determine if there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to the Court of Common Pleas.

A photo of former NPP parliamentary candidate Valentino Nii Noi Nortey in a U.S. jail surfaces. Image credit: ValentinoNiiNoiNortey, LowerPaxtonBureauofPolice

Source: Facebook

Mugshot Nii Noi Nortey surfaces online

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a jailhouse photo of Valentino Nii Noi Nortey had emerged on social media and gone viral.

The photo of the Ghanaian in custody stirred reactions on social media, with many netizens reflecting on how things went so wrong for the promising politician.

Source: YEN.com.gh