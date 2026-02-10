Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Politics

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
3 min read
  • Ghana has moved up in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index, according to Transparency International
  • The West African country now ranks 76th among 182 recognised nations, reversing the decline in 2024
  • Transparency International said Ghana still battles with systemic corruption and weak institutional enforcement

Ghana has moved up one place in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International.

In a statement dated Monday, February 10, 2026, Transparency International stated that the West African nation returned to a score of 43 out of 100.

With this score, Ghana now ranks 76th among 182 countries assessed in the 2025 CPI.

Ghana moves up in the 2025 Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index under President John Mahama. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.
Although this latest CPI ranking reverses the decline recorded in 2024, when Ghana posted its worst performance and ranking in five years, the country continues to face challenges.

Between 2020 and 2023, the West African nation consistently scored 43 before the one-point drop to 42 in 2024.

Despite the improvement, Transparency International indicated that Ghana continues to struggle with persistent corruption, weak compliance with and enforcement of the legal framework, and weak state institutions dedicated to combating corruption.

"The country has remained at a CPI score of 43 since 2020, slipping to 42 in 2024. Despite the increase in the country's score, this does not constitute a significant change per the CPI methodology," the statement read.

"Ghana's highest CPI score was 48 out of 100 in 2014. Since then, the country has followed a downward trajectory until 2018, when the exuberance of a new government gave Ghanaians a fresh lease of hope, leading to an improvement from 40 in 2017 to 41 in 2019. Since then, Ghana's CPI has hovered around 43 out of 100," it added.

What accounted for Ghana’s 2025 CPI score?

According to Transparency International, its research shows that 'corruption is not inevitable', but reducing it requires sustained efforts by political leaders.

"Corruption is not inevitable. Countries with long-term improvements in CPI scores have largely seen sustained efforts by political leaders and regulators to implement broad legal and institutional reforms.
"Persistently low or declining CPI scores usually go hand in hand with limited or eroding democratic checks and balances, the politicisation of the justice system, undue influence over political processes, and a failure to safeguard civic space. Unsurprisingly, countries with full democracies tend to score highly on the CPI, while non-democratic regimes perform the worst," the statement added.
18.4% of Ghanaians admit to having offered a bribe in 2024, according to Ghana Statistical Service data. Photo credit: UGC.
Ghanaians admit to offering bribes in poll

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a report from the Ghana Statistical Service had indicated that 18.4% of Ghanaians had admitted to giving a bribe in 2024.

The report also noted that men were more likely to engage in bribery than women when engaging with public officials, with the results of the poll going viral at the time.

Presenting findings from the Governance Series Wave 1 Report, GSS's Omar Seidu said that 55.7 per cent of the population had contact with public officials in the year.

