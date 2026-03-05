Ghana's Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, has opened up about the near-death accident he survived in February 2026,

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaians for their support and prayers during his recovery

The accident, which also involved Deputy Communications Minister Mohammed Adam Sukparu, saw both officials hospitalised before being discharged to rest and recuperate

Ghana's Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has broken his silence on the near-death accident he survived in February, 2026.

Speaking exclusively with TV3 on Thursday, March 5, 2026, Haruna Iddrisu indicated that he has now fully recovered and is doing well.

Ghana's Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, opens up about his near-death accident. Photo credit: Haruna Iddrisu/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support and prayers following the accident.

'First of all, I think it's important that I thank the Ghanaian people for their solidarity, love and care that they demonstrated when I was involved in that tragic accident on the Tumu road," he said.

"Indeed, I was travelling to Tumu and then to Wa for the 40th anniversary of the Tumu College of Education, and then to Jahan to support the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission for their congregation and graduation of their students. And God did what pleases him, and I'm thankful for every breath and rebirth of my life," he stated.

Haruna Iddrisu's accident and recovery journey

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, Haruna Iddrisu, who is also the MP for Tamale South, was involved in a crash on the Bolgatanga-Tumu road together with Deputy Communications Minister, Mohammed Adam Sukparu.

The two government officials were reportedly admitted to the 37 Military Hospital for emergency medical care.

After spending a few days in hospital, Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Sukparu were discharged and advised by their doctors to take some time off work to rest and recover.

The first photos of the Education Minister after being discharged from hospital have emerged on social media.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Education Minister was seen in the company of friends and loved ones who had visited him following the accident.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Ghanaians react to Haruna's interview on TV3

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Haruna Iddrisu's interview with TV3. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Musah Hussein said:

"Thank God serving you for us, we are grateful for your service to our nation."

@Malike Dzamesi also said:

"Thank God for your recovery more blessings and prosperity."

@Cosmos Nutakor commented:

"We thank God for taken you out of death."

Police meet the Ga Mantse, Tackie Teiko Tsuru II following his road crash in February. Credit: Office Of The Ga Mantse

Source: UGC

Ga Mantse speaks on surviving car crash

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ga Mantse, Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, had recounted his harrowing road crash experience during a visit from the police.

Tsuru narrated how a policeman came to his rescue after the crash and gave him first aid after pulling him out of the wrecked vehicle.

He said that the said policeman, Kennedy Frimpong, was the one who managed to remove him from the damaged vehicle.

Tsuru was involved in a road crash in the Oti Region on February 19 but escaped without serious injury.

Source: YEN.com.gh