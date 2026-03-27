Team Legal has reportedly denied top supporter Onyankopon a refund for Daddy Lumba’s celebration cloth, sparking frustration and online debate

Onyankopon, a vocal supporter of Akosua Serwaa, shared that he is no longer interested in purchasing the cloth due to the complications he encountered

Legal expert Mary Ohenewaa Afful advised Akosua Serwaa to consider abandoning the prolonged case, citing potential emotional and time costs of continuing

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Onyankopon, known as one of the top supporters of the late Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has expressed strong frustration over his attempt to secure a refund for a celebration cloth he purchased.

Onyankopon demands a refund for the controversial $1,000 celebration cloth for Daddy Lumba's event. Image credit: BBC Ghana/Facebook, mari_gyata/Instagram

Source: UGC

In a TikTok Live session later shared on Instagram by Mari Gyata on March 27, the visibly upset young man recounted his experience after requesting a refund for the money he paid for a cloth for Daddy Lumba’s celebration of life.

According to him, the cloth, which he said cost $1,000, had become unnecessary due to uncertainty surrounding the scheduled event on Saturday, March 28.

He also explained that the limited time left made it difficult to decide on a style and find a place to sew the outfit, prompting his decision to opt out.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Onyankopon demands a refund for Lumba’s cloth

Onyankopon stated that the team responsible for selling the cloth responded to his request and directed him to a location to process the refund. However, he indicated that he was not informed about the specific requirements needed to facilitate a smooth verification process.

He explained that on the day of the meeting, he presented the receipt he had received, believing it would be sufficient. According to him, the team declined to refund the money, insisting that a reference number was required to complete the process.

The situation, he noted, left him frustrated, as he believed the setback was not his fault and that his time had been wasted.

“I will definitely take this money back with all the coins on it. I won’t leave it for them, and God can [expletive] me if I ever wear their cloth,” he said, expressing his displeasure during the live session, while some viewers attempted to calm him down.

Lawyer advises Akosua Serwaa to abandon case

Meanwhile, Mary Ohenewaa Afful Esq, a Ghanaian lawyer, has shared her professional views on the ongoing injunction regarding the late music icon Daddy Lumba’s celebration of life event.

According to reports by officialBBCGhana on Instagram, she provided blunt advice on the legal dispute, highlighting its potential long-term consequences.

In her assessment, the legal battle between Akosua Serwaa and Papa Shee could stretch for as long as 20 years before reaching any final resolution. By that time, she noted, Akosua Serwaa could be around 80 years old, still entangled in courtroom proceedings over the same dispute.

Law expert, Mary Ohenewaa, shares advice with Akosua Serwaa over Daddy Lumba's celebration of life event. Image credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook

Source: UGC

Lawyer Ohenewaa argued that the emotional and time investment required may not justify continuing the fight. She urged Akosua Serwaa to consider stepping away from the case, leaving the legal battles behind, and focusing on living a peaceful life, potentially by returning to Germany and starting anew.

Her comments have since ignited public debate. Some commentators question whether delaying justice should equate to abandoning it, while others agree that prioritising peace of mind can sometimes be a greater victory than pursuing protracted legal battles.

Read the full Instagram post below.

Daddy Lumba: Parkosohene approves Abusuapanin's removal

A new development has emerged in the case involving Daddy Lumba’s family after the Parkoso Chief, Nana Boakye Amponsah Okofroban III, reportedly confirmed Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu’s removal as family head.

According to Starr FM, the chief approved the removal of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, popularly known as Tupac, via a ceremony held on March 11, 2026.

A letter confirming his removal was reportedly signed by the Parkosohene, according to Starr FM.

The TikTok post with the letter confirming Abusuapanin's removal is below.

The chief subsequently appointed Abusuapanyin Kwabena Brefo as the family head, who has instructed the family’s lawyers to discontinue the case against the planned Celebration of Life to be held on March 28 and 29, 2026.

The news of Abusuapanin’s removal and the new family head’s call emerged after the Accra High Court on March 25, 2026, granted Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu’s injunction against the planned Celebration of Life and adjourned the substantive case to April 23, 2026

It now remains unclear what would happen in relation to the planned event.

The Twitter post with details of the new update in the Daddy Lumba case is below.

Daddy Lumba's family takes action against Abusuapanin

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's family convened at Parkoso to take action against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

In a meeting, he was given a two-week ultimatum to appear before the family to answer charges against him, failing which he would be removed from his position.

Source: YEN.com.gh