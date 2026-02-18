The Youth Organiser of the NDC in Ablekuma West, Awudu Ali, has reportedly died after being hospitalised following an accident that left him in a coma

He was laid to rest on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, in accordance with Islamic rites, with party members, family and friends in attendance

The Municipal Chief Executive described his passing as a painful loss to both the party and the Ablekuma West community, praising his dedication and service

The Youth Organiser of the ruling National Democratic Congress in the Ablekuma West Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, Awudu Ali, has reportedly died.

According to inscriptions on a video shared on TikTok by the Municipal Chief Executive of the Ablekuma West Assembly, George E. Kpakpo Allotey, the NDC Youth Organiser passed away after being hospitalised following an accident that left him in a coma for some time.

Awudu Ali, the NDC Ablekuma West Youth Organiser, dies after being in a coma. Photo credit: National Democratic Congress/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Awudu Ali was buried on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, in accordance with Islamic rites.

The TikTok video shared by the MCE captured the moment the Janazah prayers, the Islamic burial rites, were performed for the late young politician.

The solemn event was attended by his friends, family, party members and the Ablekuma West MCE.

In his tribute, Kpakpo Allotey described Awudu Ali as a devoted member of the NDC in Ablekuma West who worked hard to ensure his party won both the presidential vote and the parliamentary seat in the constituency for the first time since its creation in 2012.

“Awudu Ali, a promising Youth Organiser and devoted member of the National Democratic Congress, passed away after being hospitalised following an accident that left him in a coma,” the caption of the video read.

“His death has been described by many as a painful loss to both the party and the Ablekuma West community,” it added.

The Ablekuma West MCE further praised the late NDC Youth Organiser for his dedication, hard work and commitment to the cause of the party.

He also extended his condolences to the bereaved family, adding that Awudu Ali had left a “legacy of loyalty and service”.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens mourn NDC Ablekuma West Youth Organiser

Some netizens who came across the TikTok video shared by the MCE took to the comment section to mourn the passing of the Ablekuma West NDC Youth Organiser.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Lovester said:

"May his soul rest with Allah."

@wisdomkumah98 also said:

"In the middle of the road?"

@mendadawu commented:

"May Allah grant him Jannah."

@lauranzzy also commented:

"May Allah grant him rahama."

A popular NDC communications officer, Nana Kwadwo Busia, aka Akyiasi Busia, dies in Jaman South at the age of 40. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Popular NDC communicator dies in Jaman South

In a related sad development YEN.com.gh previouslt reported that a communication officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Jaman South Municipality, Nana Kwadwo Busia, had been reported dead.

Busia, who was popularly known as Akyiasi Busia, died at the age of 40 at his cashew farm.

The NDC communicator reportedly began his day on that fateful day with no visible signs of distress or sickness.

Source: YEN.com.gh