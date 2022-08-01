The luckiest people on earth are children born to wealthy parents who can afford anything in the world

It gets better when the parents also double as celebrities which make their children feel proud to be associated with them

Wealthy parents often train their children to take over their businesses when they come of age so that the success of the family does not dwindle

Every parent's prayer is that their children do well in life. When parents are wealthy, they can easily coach their children to become successful. In this story, YEN.com.gh brings to light some children of wealthy parents in Ghana who are set to become successful in life when they take over their parents' businesses.

Kwame Despite's Son (Kennedy Osei)

Kwame Despite is purported to be one of Ghana's richest businessmen. His son, Kennedy Osei, broke the internet with his lavish wedding, which made him an instant celebrity. Kennedy is the eldest of the businessman's nine children and serves as Despite Media's General Manager.

Cheddar's Son (Goddy)

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, is an award-winning real estate mogul and the CEO of Wonda World Estates and Petronia City Development Company Ltd.

His son, Goddy, made waves on the internet when he starred at the Ghana International School's (GIS) 2022 prom by wearing a Richard Mille watch that cost over GHC 3 million. His taste for luxury is in order as he prepares to run his father's empire in the future.

Theresa Oppong-Beeko's Son (Martin Beeko)

Theresa Oppong-Beeko is the president of the Manet Group, which comprises different elements. They are Manet Housing (A real estate development firm), Manet Paradise (A three-star hotel resort), Manet Construction (A civil engineering company) and Manet Towers Limited (A sole-purpose company for the provision and management of office accommodation).

She is estimated to have a networth of about $420 million. Her son, Martin, is currently the Managing Director of The Manet Group. From the look of things, it seems he is already running the show.

Ghana’s real rich millennials and their worth

In a related story, YEN.com.gh wrote about the networth of some rich millennials in Ghana. YEN.com.gh has done extensive research to identify wealthy millennials and their estimated value. While they may not constantly display their riches on Instagram, most were born into wealthy households.

Many of them now manage their parents' businesses and have continued from where their parents left off in building an empire that transcends generations.

