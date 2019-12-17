Global site navigation

Richest man in Ghana: 25 Ghanaians with the highest net worth 2022
by  Julian Mireri

The economy of Ghana has been tremendously growing over the years. However, it could not have been possible without various people in Ghana, especially those from the private sector. Some of the individuals have accumulated a lot, earning themselves a name. That said, do you know the richest man in Ghana right now?

Richest man in Ghana
Trasacco Group head Ernesto Taricone. Photo: @CEOEastAfrica
Source: UGC

Wealthy individuals rarely reveal their worth. However, it is not hard tracking their financial and vast assets to put a figure to their immense wealth. The richest people in Ghana are CEOs, politicians, investors, stakeholders in highly reputable companies, among many others.

Richest man in Ghana and their net worth

Here is a list of the richest persons in Ghana and their respective net worth.

  1. Charles Ampofo – $1.46 billion
  2. Ernesto Taricone – $1.3 billion
  3. Sir Sam E. Jonah – $1.2 billion
  4. Nabil Edmond Moukarzel – $900 million
  5. Michael Ibrahim – $860 million
  6. Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Odyamat – $850 million
  7. The Irani Family – $800 million
  8. Kwabena Duffuor – $680 million
  9. The Awuah-Darko Family – $650 million
  10. Millad Milet and family – $620 million
  11. Joseph Siaw Ayepong – $600 million
  12. Ramchand Udharam Mohinani – $580 million
  13. The Hitti Family – $540 million
  14. The Azar family – $530 million
  15. Kwabena Agyare Danquah – $500 million
  16. Ghassan Yared – $480 million
  17. Serge Bakalian – $460 million
  18. Dr Kofi Amoah – $350 million
  19. Haruna Iddrisu – $300 million
  20. Dr. Kwesi Nduom – $300 million
  21. Alexander Kofi Mensah Mould – $282 million
  22. Nana Akufo-Addoh – $250 million
  23. Tsatsu Tsikata – $245 million
  24. Dr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo – $220 million
  25. Dr Kwesi Botchwey – $200 million

Who is the richest man in Ghana?

The Ghanaian billionaire list is fascinating, considering how certain personalities have been increasing their wealth over time. A majority of them hold shares in some of the major companies in Ghana and other parts of the world, increasing their net worth. Here is a list of the richest person in Ghana and their respective net worth.

25. Dr Kwesi Botchwey – $200 million

Richest man in Ghana
Former finance minister Dr Kwesi Botchway. Photo: @OfficialNDCGh
Source: UGC
  • Age: 79 years (as of 2021)
  • Source of wealth: Professor
  • Locality: Legon, Accra, Ghana

Dr Kwesi Botchway is a law professor with an estimated net worth of $200 million. He has taken numerous significant academic roles at the biggest universities in the world. He has also served as a director at Havard University.

24. Dr Yaw Osafo-Maafo – $220 million

Richest man in Ghana
Ghanaian senior politician and businessman, Dr Yaw Osafo-Maafo. Photo: @African Voices International
Source: Facebook
  • Age: 79 years (as of 2021)
  • Source of wealth: Politics and businessman
  • Locality: Akyem Awisa

Ghana boasts of many qualified individuals ready to venture into other businesses to boost the country's economy. Dr Yaw is such an individual who left his profession following his fortune in other fields.

Yaw Osafo-Maafo joins the richest people in Ghana, considering his massive $220 million net worth. He worked in the baking industry, including the National Investment Bank and African Development, as a consultant.

23. Tsatsu Tsikata – $245 million

Richest man in Ghana
Professional lawyer and businessman in Ghana Tsatsu Tsikata. Photo: @Barr Tsatsu Tsikata
Source: Facebook
  • Age: 71 years (as of 2021)
  • Source of wealth: Businessman and professional lawyer
  • Locality: Keta, Ghana

Tsatsu Tsikata, with a net worth of $245 million, is one of the wealthiest people in Ghana. He is a professional lawyer and doubles up as a businessman dealing in the petroleum business. Most people recognize him for his exceptional performance while working as the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation CEO.

22. Nana Akufo-Addoh – $250 million

Richest man in Ghana
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghana's president, speaks during a news conference on day three of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: @Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images
  • Age: 77 years (as of 2021)
  • Source of wealth: Politician, lawyer
  • Locality: Swalaba Accra, Ghana

Nana Akufo-Addo is the current president of Ghana. He is not the richest man in Ghana, but he has acquired a lot of wealth over time, estimated to be $250 million. Apart from being a prominent political figure, he is also a competent lawyer. Before he joined politics, Nana was practising law.

21. Alexander Kofi Mensah Mould – $282 million

Richest man in Ghana
Former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Alexander Kofi Mensah Mould. Photo: @Alex Mould
Source: Facebook
  • Source of wealth: Chemical engineer and politician
  • Locality: Accra, Ghana

Like most business tycoons in Ghana, Mensah Mould is also into the oil business and has a net worth of $282 million. He has made a fortune in the sector because of his managerial leadership experience. He holds an MBA in Finance and Economics and Decision-Making Sciences.

His successful career is traceable to Ghana National Petroleum Corporation. Apart from him dealing in oil, he has also served in the Executive Director position of the Board of Standard Chartered Bank. Precisely, he has held various high positions in the business space earning him a considerable fortune.

20. Dr Kwesi Nduom – $300 million

Richest man in Ghana
Business consultant and politician Dr Kwesi Nduom. Photo: @nduomforghana
Source: Instagram
  • Age: 68 years (as of 2021)
  • Source of wealth: Politics and business
  • Locality: Elmina, Ghana

Dr Kwesi Nduom is one of the brightest minds regarding business consultancy services, with a net worth of $300 million. He has worked for various organizations in the country before becoming the rich man he is today. He holds a PhD in Service Delivery, and he significantly contributed to the establishment and Deloitte and Touche.

He is the founder of several businesses operating in different parts of Ghana. Some of them include Coconut Groove Hotels, Gold Coast Investments, First National Savings, and Loans organizations. He runs these businesses with his wife.

19. Haruna Iddrisu – $300 million

Richest man in Ghana
Ghanaian lawyer and politician Haruna Iddrisu. Photo: @20d1Suu7o
Source: UGC
  • Age: 51 years
  • Source of wealth: Optician, barrister, and businessman
  • Locality: Tamale South

Haruna Iddrisu joins the list of young rich guys in Ghana. He is an established optician, barrister, and businessman who has been active in politics. He deals in different business ventures that increase his wealth, although most of his interests are not known by the public. His net worth is roughly $300 million.

18. Dr Kofi Amoah – $350 million

Richest man in Ghana
Founder and CEO of Citizen Kofi Entertainment Center and other companies. Photo: @Hot News Africa
Source: Facebook
  • Source of wealth: CEO Citizen Kofi Entertainment Center
  • Locality: Kumasi

Dr Amoah joins the list of rich personalities in Ghana with a net worth of $350 million. He is the founder and CEO of Citizen Kofi Entertainment Center and other companies. He is known to have a close association with the Western Union and several other banks in the continent. Dr Amoah has also served on various boards ranging from sports to insurance.

17. Serge Bakalian – $460 million

Richest man in Ghana
Takaradi Flour Mills CEO Serge Bakalian. Photo: @ Kingdomingo World TV
Source: UGC
  • Source of wealth: CEO Takoradi Flour Mills
  • Locality: Beirut, Lebanon

Serge Bakalian is the Takoradi Flour Mills current CEO with a net worth of $460 million. He has been running the affiliated family company since he took over from his Armenian father. The company is among the few in the industry, making a considerable fortune in Ghana.

16. Ghassan Yared – $480 million

Richest man in Ghana
Hon. Ghassan Yared (second right) at The Exchange / COMFU @CEO Summit. Photo: @Ghassan Yared
Source: UGC
  • Source of wealth: Businessman, real estate, distribution
  • Locality: Accra, Ghana

Ghassan Yared's success and $480 million net worth did not come in a fortnight. He has worked his way up from 1993 to date in various businesses. He owns Forewin Ghana Limited, which is among the largest companies in Ghana. Many Ghanaians widely recognize it for its notable work.

15. Kwabena Agyare Danquah – $500 million

Richest man in Ghana
Founding father of Metalex, Kwabena Agyare Danquah. Photo: thevaultzmag.com
Source: UGC
  • Source of wealth: Roofing materials production
  • Locality: Accra, Ghana

Kwabena is the renowned founding father of Metalex and has accumulated a net worth of $500 million. His company focuses on the production of premium roofing materials.]

The company currently exports products to West African countries including Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Mali and Togo. Metalex plans to establish a facility in Liberia and expand supply to other countries in West Africa.

14. The Azar family – $530 million

Richest man in Ghana
Ghazi Azar (second right), Managing Director of Azar Chemical Industries Limited, presenting donations to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly. Photo: @AzarChemicalIndustries
Source: UGC
  • Source of wealth: Chemical production, paints
  • Locality: Main Road, Accra Ghana

Elia Azar is a Ghanaian of Lebanese descent that founded the Azar Group. The firm is managed by Rustom Azar and Ghazi Azar and produces paints and several products in Ghana. The entire Azar family has a net worth of around $530 million, putting them on the Ghana billionaires list.

13. The Hitti Family – $540 million

Richest man in Ghana
General Manager at Nesstra Ghana (part of the HITTI Group) Bob Hitti. Photo: @Bob Hitti
Source: UGC
  • Source of wealth: Industrial Plastic Packaging Products
  • Locality: Abotia Street, Accra-Ghana

The latest report suggests that the Hitti family has a net worth of $540 million. The family headed by Robert Hiti runs the HITTI Group, which is linked to nine other subsidiary businesses in Ghana and other countries in Africa.

12. Ramchand Udharam Mohinani – $580 million

Richest man in Ghana
Mohinani Group manager Ramchand Udharam Mohinani. Photo: @mohinani.com
Source: UGC
  • Age: 87 years (as of 2021)
  • Source of wealth: Electronics retail, real estate, quick service restaurants and hospitality
  • Locality: Accra, Ghana

Ramchand is the Mohiani Group manager renowned for possessing some influential firms, including Somovision, Polytank, and many more. He has a net worth of $580 million.

Mohinani Group is a 3rd-generation leading family business with interests in packaging, consumer durable distribution, electronics retail, real estate, quick service restaurants, and hospitality.

11. Joseph Siaw Ayepong – $600 million

Richest man in Ghana
Founder and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies. Photo: @jsagyepong
Source: Instagram
  • Age: 50 years (as of 2021)
  • Source of wealth: Waste management, ICT, banking, automobile and equipment
  • Locality: Accra, Ghana

Joseph established the Jospong Group conglomerate that has more than 32 subsidiaries all over Ghana. The conglomerate that has amassed around $600 million has business operations in 11 Ghanaian industries, and it is still growing and expanding its footing.

10. The Awuah-Darko Family – $650 million

Richest man in Ghana
Managing Director at Vanguard Life Assurance Co. Ltd. Harold Awuah-Darko. Photo: @harold_ad
Source: Instagram
  • Source of wealth: Vanguard Assurance
  • Locality: Accra, Ghana

The family is worth $650 million. Probably, the fortune is generated from the Vanguard Group of companies. The family consists of Awuah Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko, Daniel Awuah-Darko Jnr, David Awuah-Darko, and Harold Awuah-Darko.

9. Kwabena Duffuor – $680 million

Richest man in Ghana
The founding father of The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), Kwabena Duffuor. Photo: @DrDuffuor
Source: Twitter
  • Source of wealth: Insurance, Banking, Real Estates, Farming, Mining and Media
  • Locality: Kumasi region

Kwabena owns a significant number of shares in UniBank. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of the House of Duffour Asset Holdings. The company is likely to be affiliated with his family or belongs to him alone, as the name suggests.

Also, Ghana considers him the founding father of The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS). His current net worth is $690 million.

8. Kwame Despite - $800

Richest man in Ghana
Despite Company owner, Kwame Despite posing for the camera in his office. Photo: @DreamOval_Ltd
Source: Twitter
  • Age: 59 years (as of 2021)
  • Source of wealth: Despite Company Ltd (owner)
  • Locality: Agona Wiamoase

Kwame Despite is one of the richest men in Ghana at the moment. He owns many companies, and his success has impacted the lives of many both in and outside the country. Kwame Despite's net worth is roughly $800 million.

He is the owner of the Despite Company Ltd, which is a trading company and with subsidiaries in the media industry, namely, PEACE FM, which is the largest and the most popular FM station in the country, OKAY FM station, NEAT FM, both in Accra and HELLO FM station in Kumasi.

7. The Irani family – $800 million

Richest man in Ghana
The Irani family, owners of the largest wheat flour firm in Ghana. Photo: @Kingdomingo World TV
Source: UGC
  • Source of wealth: Inheritance and flour
  • Locality: Accra Ghana

The Irani Fami comprises Edmund Irani and his brother, Anthony Irani. The family owns the largest wheat flour company in the country, known as Brothers & Others Limited. Their estimated net worth is believed to be $800 million.

6. Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Odyamat – $850 million

Richest man in Ghana
One of the richest Ghanaians of Lebanese origin. Photo: @mkamareddine
Source: UGC
  • Age: 52 years (as of 2021)
  • Source of wealth: Systems integration, software development, and IT skill-development programs
  • Locality: Akwatia Constituency

Alhaji Mohammed is a Ghanaian of Lebanese origin with a net worth of $850 million, making him one of Ghana's rich men. He has numerous investments, including a business engagement with BBC Industrial (Ghana) Limited, whereby he serves as the Board Chairman.

5. Michael Ibrahim – $860 million

Richest man in Ghana
Founder of Engineers and Planner, Michael Ibrahim. Photo: @The Phenomenal NGEA Magazine
Source: Facebook
  • Age: 50 years (as of 2021)
  • Source of wealth: Mining, construction and civil works, hiring heavy-duty equipment, and consulting services.
  • Locality: Cairo

He is a businessman and one of the popular rich men in Ghana. Michael has an impressive reputation in the private sector with a net worth of $860 million. He drew his inspiration from his father, who happens to be a renowned business person too. Michael majors in the mining industry, and most people recognize him from his managing role at the Engineers and Planners organization.

4. Nabil Edmond Moukarzel – $900 million

Richest man in Ghana
The biggest shareholder of Fintrade Nabil Edmond Moukarzel. Photo: @clacified.com
Source: UGC
  • Source of wealth: Food manufacturing and distribution firms
  • Locality: West Africa

Nabil joins the list of rich personalities in Ghana with a net worth of $900 million. He owns the most significant share in Fintrade, one of the largest food manufacturing and distribution firms in West Africa.

The company has other subsidiaries, including Akufo Adamfo, Ghana Market Direct Ltd, Continental Commodity Trading Company, Sucatrade, and many more.

3. Sir Sam E. Jonah – $1.2 billion

Richest man in Ghana
Ghanaian oil, mining, agriculture, finance, real estate businessman Sir Sam E. Jonah. Photo: @AUCC Africa
Source: Facebook
  • Age: 72 years (as of 2021)
  • Source of wealth: Mining sector, real estate, agriculture, constructions, financial services, oil and gas services
  • Locality: Obuasi

Sir Sam is a distinguished Ghanaian businessman. He has reached the prime of his career with a net worth of around $1.3 billion. Most of his business ventures are based in South Africa. His line of business is oil, mining, agriculture, finance, real estate, among others.

He has led different organizations such as Ashanti Goldfields that merged with AngloGold in 2004. The merger was worth $1.48 billion.

2. Ernesto Taricone – $1.3 billion

Richest man in Ghana
Trasacco Group head Ernesto Taricone. Photo: @CEOEastAfrica
  • Age: 53 years (as of 2021)
  • Source of wealth: Agro Business, construction, mining, design, and real estate development
  • Locality: Greater Accra, Ghana

You have probably heard of the name, considering his vast wealth and wide range of investments in Ghana and abroad. Ernesto is the Trasacco Group head, a conglomerate with vested interests in agriculture, mining, forestry, and real estate. He has a net worth of around $1.3 billion making him one of the most influential Ghanaian billionaires.

1. Charles Ampofo – $1.46 billion

Richest man in Ghana
The richest man in Ghana and man behind the reputable Kampac Group, Charles Ampofo. Photo: @Kick.gh
Source: Twitter
  • Age: 61 years (as of 2021)
  • Source of wealth: Kampac group
  • Locality: Gold Coast

Charles Ampofo is Forbes richest man in Ghana, with a net worth of $1.46 billion. He is the creative mind behind the invention of the reputable Kampac group. The company deals in oil transactions in Dubai and the Philippines. Other companies under it include Kampac Resources, Kampac Travels, Kampac Properties, KampacFlora, and Kampac Telecom.

Apart from being the chairman of his company, Mr. Ampofo is also a Fortune Forum Group member. He has been a member of the group for over 12 years.

Who is the richest woman in Ghana? Patricia Poku-Diaby is the richest woman in Ghana. She has an estimated net worth of $720 million. While she is the richest woman in Ghana, she takes the 8th position countrywide.

Indeed, Ghana is a blessed country. The country has wealthy people who are boosting its economy and offering employment to the unemployed. No doubt, sooner or later, the richest man in Ghana might join the list of the world's wealthiest people.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about the top 12 richest politicians in Ghana in 2021 and their net worth. It is not an easy task rating the top five richest politicians in Ghana.

The Ghana economy hadn't been quite good but some politicians have the chance to make it to the level of riches they found themselves in now. Check out the top richest politicians in Ghana starting from the least among them and their net worth in this post.

Source: Yen

