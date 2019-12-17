Richest man in Ghana: 25 Ghanaians with the highest net worth 2022

The economy of Ghana has been tremendously growing over the years. However, it could not have been possible without various people in Ghana, especially those from the private sector. Some of the individuals have accumulated a lot, earning themselves a name. That said, do you know the richest man in Ghana right now?

Trasacco Group head Ernesto Taricone.

Wealthy individuals rarely reveal their worth. However, it is not hard tracking their financial and vast assets to put a figure to their immense wealth. The richest people in Ghana are CEOs, politicians, investors, stakeholders in highly reputable companies, among many others.

Richest man in Ghana and their net worth

Here is a list of the richest persons in Ghana and their respective net worth.

Charles Ampofo – $1.46 billion Ernesto Taricone – $1.3 billion Sir Sam E. Jonah – $1.2 billion Nabil Edmond Moukarzel – $900 million Michael Ibrahim – $860 million Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Odyamat – $850 million The Irani Family – $800 million Kwabena Duffuor – $680 million The Awuah-Darko Family – $650 million Millad Milet and family – $620 million Joseph Siaw Ayepong – $600 million Ramchand Udharam Mohinani – $580 million The Hitti Family – $540 million The Azar family – $530 million Kwabena Agyare Danquah – $500 million Ghassan Yared – $480 million Serge Bakalian – $460 million Dr Kofi Amoah – $350 million Haruna Iddrisu – $300 million Dr. Kwesi Nduom – $300 million Alexander Kofi Mensah Mould – $282 million Nana Akufo-Addoh – $250 million Tsatsu Tsikata – $245 million Dr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo – $220 million Dr Kwesi Botchwey – $200 million

Who is the richest man in Ghana?

The Ghanaian billionaire list is fascinating, considering how certain personalities have been increasing their wealth over time. A majority of them hold shares in some of the major companies in Ghana and other parts of the world, increasing their net worth. Here is a list of the richest person in Ghana and their respective net worth.

25. Dr Kwesi Botchwey – $200 million

Former finance minister Dr Kwesi Botchway.

Age : 79 years (as of 2021)

: 79 years (as of 2021) Source of wealth: Professor

Professor Locality: Legon, Accra, Ghana

Dr Kwesi Botchway is a law professor with an estimated net worth of $200 million. He has taken numerous significant academic roles at the biggest universities in the world. He has also served as a director at Havard University.

24. Dr Yaw Osafo-Maafo – $220 million

Ghanaian senior politician and businessman, Dr Yaw Osafo-Maafo.

Age : 79 years (as of 2021)

: 79 years (as of 2021) Source of wealth: Politics and businessman

Politics and businessman Locality: Akyem Awisa

Ghana boasts of many qualified individuals ready to venture into other businesses to boost the country's economy. Dr Yaw is such an individual who left his profession following his fortune in other fields.

Yaw Osafo-Maafo joins the richest people in Ghana, considering his massive $220 million net worth. He worked in the baking industry, including the National Investment Bank and African Development, as a consultant.

23. Tsatsu Tsikata – $245 million

Professional lawyer and businessman in Ghana Tsatsu Tsikata.

Age: 71 years (as of 2021)

71 years (as of 2021) Source of wealth: Businessman and professional lawyer

Businessman and professional lawyer Locality: Keta, Ghana

Tsatsu Tsikata, with a net worth of $245 million, is one of the wealthiest people in Ghana. He is a professional lawyer and doubles up as a businessman dealing in the petroleum business. Most people recognize him for his exceptional performance while working as the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation CEO.

22. Nana Akufo-Addoh – $250 million

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghana's president, speaks during a news conference on day three of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Age: 77 years (as of 2021)

77 years (as of 2021) Source of wealth: Politician, lawyer

Politician, lawyer Locality: Swalaba Accra, Ghana

Nana Akufo-Addo is the current president of Ghana. He is not the richest man in Ghana, but he has acquired a lot of wealth over time, estimated to be $250 million. Apart from being a prominent political figure, he is also a competent lawyer. Before he joined politics, Nana was practising law.

21. Alexander Kofi Mensah Mould – $282 million

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Alexander Kofi Mensah Mould.

Source of wealth: Chemical engineer and politician

Chemical engineer and politician Locality: Accra, Ghana

Like most business tycoons in Ghana, Mensah Mould is also into the oil business and has a net worth of $282 million. He has made a fortune in the sector because of his managerial leadership experience. He holds an MBA in Finance and Economics and Decision-Making Sciences.

His successful career is traceable to Ghana National Petroleum Corporation. Apart from him dealing in oil, he has also served in the Executive Director position of the Board of Standard Chartered Bank. Precisely, he has held various high positions in the business space earning him a considerable fortune.

20. Dr Kwesi Nduom – $300 million

Business consultant and politician Dr Kwesi Nduom.

Age : 68 years (as of 2021)

: 68 years (as of 2021) Source of wealth : Politics and business

: Politics and business Locality: Elmina, Ghana

Dr Kwesi Nduom is one of the brightest minds regarding business consultancy services, with a net worth of $300 million. He has worked for various organizations in the country before becoming the rich man he is today. He holds a PhD in Service Delivery, and he significantly contributed to the establishment and Deloitte and Touche.

He is the founder of several businesses operating in different parts of Ghana. Some of them include Coconut Groove Hotels, Gold Coast Investments, First National Savings, and Loans organizations. He runs these businesses with his wife.

19. Haruna Iddrisu – $300 million

Ghanaian lawyer and politician Haruna Iddrisu.

Age: 51 years

51 years Source of wealth: Optician, barrister, and businessman

Optician, barrister, and businessman Locality: Tamale South

Haruna Iddrisu joins the list of young rich guys in Ghana. He is an established optician, barrister, and businessman who has been active in politics. He deals in different business ventures that increase his wealth, although most of his interests are not known by the public. His net worth is roughly $300 million.

18. Dr Kofi Amoah – $350 million

Founder and CEO of Citizen Kofi Entertainment Center and other companies.

Source of wealth: CEO Citizen Kofi Entertainment Center

CEO Citizen Kofi Entertainment Center Locality: Kumasi

Dr Amoah joins the list of rich personalities in Ghana with a net worth of $350 million. He is the founder and CEO of Citizen Kofi Entertainment Center and other companies. He is known to have a close association with the Western Union and several other banks in the continent. Dr Amoah has also served on various boards ranging from sports to insurance.

17. Serge Bakalian – $460 million

Takaradi Flour Mills CEO Serge Bakalian.

Source of wealth : CEO Takoradi Flour Mills

: CEO Takoradi Flour Mills Locality: Beirut, Lebanon

Serge Bakalian is the Takoradi Flour Mills current CEO with a net worth of $460 million. He has been running the affiliated family company since he took over from his Armenian father. The company is among the few in the industry, making a considerable fortune in Ghana.

16. Ghassan Yared – $480 million

Hon. Ghassan Yared (second right) at The Exchange / COMFU @CEO Summit.

Source of wealth: Businessman, real estate, distribution

Businessman, real estate, distribution Locality: Accra, Ghana

Ghassan Yared's success and $480 million net worth did not come in a fortnight. He has worked his way up from 1993 to date in various businesses. He owns Forewin Ghana Limited, which is among the largest companies in Ghana. Many Ghanaians widely recognize it for its notable work.

15. Kwabena Agyare Danquah – $500 million

Founding father of Metalex, Kwabena Agyare Danquah.

Source of wealth : Roofing materials production

: Roofing materials production Locality: Accra, Ghana

Kwabena is the renowned founding father of Metalex and has accumulated a net worth of $500 million. His company focuses on the production of premium roofing materials.]

The company currently exports products to West African countries including Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Mali and Togo. Metalex plans to establish a facility in Liberia and expand supply to other countries in West Africa.

14. The Azar family – $530 million

Ghazi Azar (second right), Managing Director of Azar Chemical Industries Limited, presenting donations to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

Source of wealth : Chemical production, paints

: Chemical production, paints Locality: Main Road, Accra Ghana

Elia Azar is a Ghanaian of Lebanese descent that founded the Azar Group. The firm is managed by Rustom Azar and Ghazi Azar and produces paints and several products in Ghana. The entire Azar family has a net worth of around $530 million, putting them on the Ghana billionaires list.

13. The Hitti Family – $540 million

General Manager at Nesstra Ghana (part of the HITTI Group) Bob Hitti.

Source of wealth: Industrial Plastic Packaging Products

Industrial Plastic Packaging Products Locality: Abotia Street, Accra-Ghana

The latest report suggests that the Hitti family has a net worth of $540 million. The family headed by Robert Hiti runs the HITTI Group, which is linked to nine other subsidiary businesses in Ghana and other countries in Africa.

12. Ramchand Udharam Mohinani – $580 million

Mohinani Group manager Ramchand Udharam Mohinani.

Age: 87 years (as of 2021)

87 years (as of 2021) Source of wealth: Electronics retail, real estate, quick service restaurants and hospitality

Electronics retail, real estate, quick service restaurants and hospitality Locality: Accra, Ghana

Ramchand is the Mohiani Group manager renowned for possessing some influential firms, including Somovision, Polytank, and many more. He has a net worth of $580 million.

Mohinani Group is a 3rd-generation leading family business with interests in packaging, consumer durable distribution, electronics retail, real estate, quick service restaurants, and hospitality.

11. Joseph Siaw Ayepong – $600 million

Founder and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies.

Age: 50 years (as of 2021)

50 years (as of 2021) Source of wealth : Waste management, ICT, banking, automobile and equipment

: Waste management, ICT, banking, automobile and equipment Locality: Accra, Ghana

Joseph established the Jospong Group conglomerate that has more than 32 subsidiaries all over Ghana. The conglomerate that has amassed around $600 million has business operations in 11 Ghanaian industries, and it is still growing and expanding its footing.

10. The Awuah-Darko Family – $650 million

Managing Director at Vanguard Life Assurance Co. Ltd. Harold Awuah-Darko.

Source of wealth: Vanguard Assurance

Vanguard Assurance Locality: Accra, Ghana

The family is worth $650 million. Probably, the fortune is generated from the Vanguard Group of companies. The family consists of Awuah Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko, Daniel Awuah-Darko Jnr, David Awuah-Darko, and Harold Awuah-Darko.

9. Kwabena Duffuor – $680 million

The founding father of The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), Kwabena Duffuor.

Source of wealth : Insurance, Banking, Real Estates, Farming, Mining and Media

: Insurance, Banking, Real Estates, Farming, Mining and Media Locality: Kumasi region

Kwabena owns a significant number of shares in UniBank. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of the House of Duffour Asset Holdings. The company is likely to be affiliated with his family or belongs to him alone, as the name suggests.

Also, Ghana considers him the founding father of The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS). His current net worth is $690 million.

8. Kwame Despite - $800

Despite Company owner, Kwame Despite posing for the camera in his office.

Age : 59 years (as of 2021)

: 59 years (as of 2021) Source of wealth: Despite Company Ltd (owner)

Despite Company Ltd (owner) Locality: Agona Wiamoase

Kwame Despite is one of the richest men in Ghana at the moment. He owns many companies, and his success has impacted the lives of many both in and outside the country. Kwame Despite's net worth is roughly $800 million.

He is the owner of the Despite Company Ltd, which is a trading company and with subsidiaries in the media industry, namely, PEACE FM, which is the largest and the most popular FM station in the country, OKAY FM station, NEAT FM, both in Accra and HELLO FM station in Kumasi.

7. The Irani family – $800 million

The Irani family, owners of the largest wheat flour firm in Ghana.

Source of wealth: Inheritance and flour

Inheritance and flour Locality: Accra Ghana

The Irani Fami comprises Edmund Irani and his brother, Anthony Irani. The family owns the largest wheat flour company in the country, known as Brothers & Others Limited. Their estimated net worth is believed to be $800 million.

6. Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Odyamat – $850 million

One of the richest Ghanaians of Lebanese origin.

Age: 52 years (as of 2021)

52 years (as of 2021) Source of wealth : Systems integration, software development, and IT skill-development programs

: Systems integration, software development, and IT skill-development programs Locality: Akwatia Constituency

Alhaji Mohammed is a Ghanaian of Lebanese origin with a net worth of $850 million, making him one of Ghana's rich men. He has numerous investments, including a business engagement with BBC Industrial (Ghana) Limited, whereby he serves as the Board Chairman.

5. Michael Ibrahim – $860 million

Founder of Engineers and Planner, Michael Ibrahim.

Age: 50 years (as of 2021)

50 years (as of 2021) Source of wealth : Mining, construction and civil works, hiring heavy-duty equipment, and consulting services.

: Mining, construction and civil works, hiring heavy-duty equipment, and consulting services. Locality: Cairo

He is a businessman and one of the popular rich men in Ghana. Michael has an impressive reputation in the private sector with a net worth of $860 million. He drew his inspiration from his father, who happens to be a renowned business person too. Michael majors in the mining industry, and most people recognize him from his managing role at the Engineers and Planners organization.

4. Nabil Edmond Moukarzel – $900 million

The biggest shareholder of Fintrade Nabil Edmond Moukarzel.

Source of wealth : Food manufacturing and distribution firms

: Food manufacturing and distribution firms Locality: West Africa

Nabil joins the list of rich personalities in Ghana with a net worth of $900 million. He owns the most significant share in Fintrade, one of the largest food manufacturing and distribution firms in West Africa.

The company has other subsidiaries, including Akufo Adamfo, Ghana Market Direct Ltd, Continental Commodity Trading Company, Sucatrade, and many more.

3. Sir Sam E. Jonah – $1.2 billion

Ghanaian oil, mining, agriculture, finance, real estate businessman Sir Sam E. Jonah.

Age: 72 years (as of 2021)

72 years (as of 2021) Source of wealth : Mining sector, real estate, agriculture, constructions, financial services, oil and gas services

: Mining sector, real estate, agriculture, constructions, financial services, oil and gas services Locality: Obuasi

Sir Sam is a distinguished Ghanaian businessman. He has reached the prime of his career with a net worth of around $1.3 billion. Most of his business ventures are based in South Africa. His line of business is oil, mining, agriculture, finance, real estate, among others.

He has led different organizations such as Ashanti Goldfields that merged with AngloGold in 2004. The merger was worth $1.48 billion.

2. Ernesto Taricone – $1.3 billion

Trasacco Group head Ernesto Taricone.

Age: 53 years (as of 2021)

53 years (as of 2021) Source of wealth : Agro Business, construction, mining, design, and real estate development

: Agro Business, construction, mining, design, and real estate development Locality: Greater Accra, Ghana

You have probably heard of the name, considering his vast wealth and wide range of investments in Ghana and abroad. Ernesto is the Trasacco Group head, a conglomerate with vested interests in agriculture, mining, forestry, and real estate. He has a net worth of around $1.3 billion making him one of the most influential Ghanaian billionaires.

1. Charles Ampofo – $1.46 billion

The richest man in Ghana and man behind the reputable Kampac Group, Charles Ampofo.

Source: Twitter

Age : 61 years (as of 2021)

: 61 years (as of 2021) Source of wealth: Kampac group

Kampac group Locality: Gold Coast

Charles Ampofo is Forbes richest man in Ghana, with a net worth of $1.46 billion. He is the creative mind behind the invention of the reputable Kampac group. The company deals in oil transactions in Dubai and the Philippines. Other companies under it include Kampac Resources, Kampac Travels, Kampac Properties, KampacFlora, and Kampac Telecom.

Apart from being the chairman of his company, Mr. Ampofo is also a Fortune Forum Group member. He has been a member of the group for over 12 years.

Who is the richest woman in Ghana? Patricia Poku-Diaby is the richest woman in Ghana. She has an estimated net worth of $720 million. While she is the richest woman in Ghana, she takes the 8th position countrywide.

Indeed, Ghana is a blessed country. The country has wealthy people who are boosting its economy and offering employment to the unemployed. No doubt, sooner or later, the richest man in Ghana might join the list of the world's wealthiest people.

