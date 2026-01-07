Black Sherif owed over GH¢220,000 in rent arrears, with the court ordering him to continue paying monthly rent until he vacated his Accra residence

A 4-bedroom house allegedly linked to Black Sherif at Lakeside Estate surfaced online, featuring a fence wall and decorative lighting

Ownership of the Lakeside Estate house remained unconfirmed, raising questions amid his ongoing rent dispute

The Adentan District Court recently ruled that popular Hip Life artiste, Black Sherif, owes over GH¢220,000 in arrears for a property he rented in Accra, with payments dating back to August 2024.

The court also ordered that he continue paying the monthly rent of roughly $1,700 in cedis until he vacates the premises.

The judgment was handed down in his absence after he failed to appear to present a defence.

Black Sherif's alleged 4-bedroom house surfaces

Amid reports that Black Sherif owes significant rent arrears, a new story has caught the public’s attention.

A TikTok post by real estate page RixHomesGh claims to show a 4-bedroom self-contained house allegedly built by the musician at Lakeside Estate.

The property in the video had a fence wall surrounding it and beautifully arranged exterior lights, giving it a modern, stylish look.

This alleged house comes at a time when Black Sherif has been in the spotlight for legal issues over unpaid rent.

The Lakeside Estate property is described as spacious, with 4-bedrooms, a secure fence, and eye-catching lighting.

Its design suggests careful planning and significant investment, but it is not yet confirmed whether Black Sherif is the official owner.

Whether the house truly belongs to him or not, the story adds an interesting twist to his public narrative.

Watch the full video of the supposed house of Black Sherif on TikTok below:

He faces serious legal obligations for unpaid rent; on the other hand, a luxurious property allegedly linked to him is circulating online, sparking curiosity about his lifestyle beyond music.

The landlord took Black Sherif to court

Black Sherif faces a massive legal setback after his landlord sued him at the Adentan Frafraha District Court seeking an order for him to pay GH¢229,500.

Ghana Crimes reports that the case was brought before the Adentan Frafraha District Court between the musician, whose real name is Mohamed Ismail Sheriff, and his landlord.

The landlord claims the musician has failed to pay his rent since August 2024, accruing a large sum, but the judge has adjourned the case to March 29.

The case marked another legal setback for the Iron Boy hitmaker, following past court battles involving Cruise People and a separate lawsuit filed by his former manager.

Ghanaian journalist NYDJ reports that the residence in question does not belong to Black Sherif but serves as the offices of RBA studios, although the writ lists him as a defendant.

