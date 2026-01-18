The Africa Real Estate Festival 2026 aims to transform urban development across the continent

Scheduled for April 18-19, over 1,500 delegates expected to explore sustainable real estate practices in Accra

The initiative aims to promote connected communities and aims for $200 million in investment lead

The Africa Real Estate Festival (AREF) is returning in 2026 with an expanded vision to transform how the continent approaches urban development, organisers announced on Friday, January 16, 2026.

Scheduled for April 18-19, 2026, in Accra, the festival will convene under the theme "Innovation Meets Identity: Designing Africa's Next Living Experience – Positioning Real Estate as More Than Just Property."

Speaking at the launch, AREF Founder and Chief Executive Officer Desmond Oteng described the initiative as a response to Africa's unprecedented urbanisation challenge.

"Africa is urbanising faster than any other continent. By 2050, over 1.4 billion Africans will live in cities, yet our real estate conversations still focus on buildings and prices instead of people, quality of life, and sustainability," he said.

Oteng emphasised that AREF aims to reposition real estate as a driver of economic transformation, climate responsibility, cultural identity, youth empowerment, diaspora engagement, and inclusive urban growth.

"Our focus is intentional city building. Africa does not need more unplanned cities or gated silos. We need connected communities and functional urban ecosystems that work for people," he added.

While hosted in Ghana, AREF positions itself as a continental platform with expansion plans across Africa.

The event is expected to attract over 1,500 delegates, more than 100 exhibitors from over 30 countries, and 50+ speakers, alongside significant government and diaspora representation.

Her Excellency Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland, High Commissioner of Barbados to Ghana, announced Barbados' participation in the festival, describing AREF as "a practical bridge between diplomacy, investment, and sustainable development."

"Real estate today is no longer just about property ownership. It is about the full ecosystem, capital flows, lifestyle assets, and long-term value creation," she said.

The High Commissioner highlighted Barbados' real estate sector, which contributes approximately 18 percent to national GDP, as a potential model for African coastal states.

She noted growing interest among Caribbean investors in Ghana's property market, with increased percentage and ownership enquiries following recent visits.

Nana Kyere Agyemang, Deputy Director of the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President, outlined Ghana's evolving approach to diaspora engagement in real estate.

"Our objective is to move beyond remittances for consumption and toward remittances for asset building," Agyemang said.

He identified three priority areas: capital market integration through real estate investment trusts and diaspora bonds, improved regulatory transparency through digital land governance, and sustainability under the African Continental Free Trade Area framework.

Agyemang commended the AREF organisers for their commitment and reaffirmed the government's openness to partnerships that strengthen Ghana's real estate ecosystem.

The festival will feature a multi-faceted programme including a Strategic Investment & Policy Conference, Real Estate Exhibition and Diaspora Investment Pavilion, Luxury Experience & Lifestyle Showcase, and Cultural Festival & Innovation Matchmaking segment. Interactive workshops, demonstrations, and structured networking forums will complement the main programme.

AREF targets generating over $200 million in investment leads and will produce The AREF Report 2026, a data-driven publication on real estate trends and opportunities across Africa.

Beyond 2026, organisers plan to expand AREF into a continent-wide circuit with regional editions promoting sustainable urban innovation, economic collaboration, and cultural celebration.

The Africa Real Estate Festival is supported by year-round initiatives in research, PropTech acceleration, policy advocacy, and networking.

Source: YEN.com.gh