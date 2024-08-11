Team Ghana struggled to put up a sterling performance at the soon-to-end 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

None of the athletes the country presented managed to reach the final of their disciplines

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games has delivered a spectacular blend of thrilling competition, heartwarming moments, and unforgettable memories.

In 19 days of undiluted sports, athletes from more than 70 nations stood proudly on the podium, celebrating their achievements on the world stage.

Unfortunately, Ghana was not among the countries that earned a place in this distinguished group.

Ghana struggled to glitter at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, with all eight athletes failing to reach the final of their various events.

How Ghana performed at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Team Ghana's delegation of eight athletes, representing the hopes of a nation, left Paris without a single medal.

The 4x100m men's relay team

The most disheartening outcome came from the men's relay team, a group led by seasoned sprinters Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah.

Despite their efforts, they finished sixth in their heat and were subsequently disqualified due to lane infringements—a recurring issue that has plagued the team in past competitions, per the Olympics.

Relay races, by their very nature, are a test of precision, teamwork, and split-second decision-making.

Even the most elite squads can falter, but for the West African nation, these errors have become all too familiar.

The inability to execute clean baton exchanges and stay within the designated lanes has repeatedly hindered their chances on the global stage.

Rose Yeboah's Olympic leap falls short

Beyond the track, Rose Yeboah, a two-time African high jump champion, struggled to replicate the performances that had earned her a place at the Olympics, as noted by Graphic Online.

Competing in her first Games, Yeboah fell short of her personal best of 1.97 metres, a height that had previously marked her as a rising star in her discipline.

Stacey and Joselle's Olympic swim ends without glory

In the pool, swimmers Harry Stacey and Joselle Alice Mensah faced their own challenges.

According to GNA, both athletes competed in the 100m freestyle and 50m freestyle, respectively, but they were unable to advance to the finals.

Their performances, while valiant, were not unexpected given their status as wildcard entries.

Why did Ghana fail to shine in Paris 2024?

Their journey to the Games highlighted the steep competition they faced but also underscored the broader challenges of preparing athletes for success on the world stage.

In the aftermath of Ghana's disappointing Olympic campaign, YEN.com.gh spoke with Stephen Zando, a sports journalist with Luv FM, to explore the reasons behind the country's underwhelming performance.

Lack of preparation

Zando was candid in his assessment, pointing to a lack of preparation and support for the athletes as key factors.

"We simply weren't ready," Zando remarked.

"The athletes were left to fend for themselves, with little to no support from the nation until the last minute.

"You can't expect to win medals with a two-week training camp when other countries have been preparing for years with the full backing of their sports organizations."

Inadequate financial support

Zando also highlighted the financial struggles many of Ghana's athletes face, revealing that some are forced to take on extra jobs to make ends meet—jobs that inevitably detract from their training and performance.

"Some of our athletes are working as Uber drivers abroad, others are in warehouses.

"They're funding their own careers, with minimal assistance from the country."

How Ghana can improve and win medals at next Olympics

In looking to the future, Zando emphasised the need for greater investment in sports beyond football.

He suggested that the government should rally corporate support for athletes, much like it did for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"The government can play a pivotal role in attracting corporate sponsorships for our athletes.

"Just as President Akufo-Addo did for the Black Stars, similar efforts should be made for our Olympic hopefuls."

Stephen also offered advice on developing future Olympians, stressing the importance of nationwide talent scouting and long-term athlete development.

"We need to cast a wider net," he urged. "Talent is scattered across all 16 regions of Ghana.

"The Ghana Boxing Authority, Ghana Athletics Association, and other sports bodies must actively scout and nurture these prospects to ensure we have a strong team for future Olympics."

Ghana's 4x100m anchor faults noise for disqualification

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Joseph Paul Amoah explained that the loud noise at Stade de France affected Ghana's 4x100m relay team, leading to their disqualification after a baton exchange mistake in the semi-final.

The team had placed sixth with a time of 38.62 before being disqualified.

