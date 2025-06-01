The world of boxing is mourning the loss of one of its greatest champions, Mike McCallum, the legendary Jamaican boxer, who has died at the age of 68.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

According to reports, McCallum popularly know as "The Bodysnatcher," was en route to the gym in Las Vegas on Saturday when he suddenly fell ill.

James Toney and Mike McCallum fight for the IBF and Lineal middleweight titles on August 29, 1992 in Reno, Nevada. Toney won the fight in 12 rounds with a MD. Image credit: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

He managed to pull his car off the road but was later found unresponsive. Authorities confirmed that he had passed away shortly thereafter.

Known for his relentless body-punching style and extraordinary ring IQ, McCallum was revered both for his skills and his contributions to boxing history, as reported by the Jamaica Oberver.

McCallum,, a trailblazer for Jamaican boxing

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, McCallum broke barriers and set records throughout his illustrious career.

In 1984, he became the first Jamaican to win a world boxing title, defeating Sean Mannion at Madison Square Garden to capture the WBA Junior Middleweight crown.

This victory not only made history but also ignited a sense of national pride across Jamaica and the Caribbean.

McCallum would go on to achieve even more, claiming the WBA Middleweight and the WBC Light Heavyweight titles.

His success across three weight divisions solidified his status as one of the most versatile and formidable fighters of his era.

The Bodysnatcher's Legacy

McCallum earned the nickname "The Bodysnatcher" for his devastating and surgical body punches that left many opponents physically broken and unable to continue.

Unlike many fighters who relied solely on power or speed, McCallum was a tactician in the ring.

He combined precision with persistence, making him a nightmare for anyone who dared to face him.

His legendary bouts with fighters such as James Toney, Donald Curry, and Julian Jackson are still remembered by boxing purists.

Despite facing some of the best names in the sport, McCallum was never knocked out in his professional career—a testament to his resilience and defensive mastery.

In 2003, McCallum’s accomplishments were formally recognized when he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, an honor befitting his remarkable career.

Tributes pour in for the late McCallum

News of McCallum’s passing has triggered an outpouring of tributes from across the boxing world,with The Ring Magazine posting a heartfelt message on X:

“The Ring is saddened to learn of the passing of boxing legend Mike McCallum. The 'Body Snatcher' was a three-weight world champion… Our deepest sympathies are with his friends and family at this time.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh