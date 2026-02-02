Many talented boxers have cemented their place in history as some of the greatest athletes the sport has ever seen

Certain boxers have often been excessively hyped beyond what their performances in the ring might justify

YEN.com.gh has looked at seven overrated boxers of all time, including British fighter Anthony Joshua

Boxing, uniquely among sports, is ripe for ratings comparisons across different eras due to its one-on-one purity.

Fans worldwide endlessly debate matchups like Louis vs. Ali or Sugar Ray Robinson vs. Marvin Hagler.

This penchant for fantasy fights naturally elevates certain fighters' reputations beyond their in-ring achievements.

What leads to a fighter being deemed overrated? It's a combination of factors: an exciting but perhaps exaggerated style, victories over past-their-prime opponents, or a record padded with wins against lower-tier fighters.

There is also the culture of a bias towards heavyweight boxing, leading to many of the top ten lists being dominated by famous heavyweights. Media influence is significant too; when a fighter is constantly portrayed as invincible, people start to believe it.

This list is entirely subjective, as are all rankings in boxing. Unlike sports like baseball and basketball, there are no statistics to assess fighters objectively. Boxing fans must rely on observations, feelings, and speculation rather than concrete numbers.

YEN.com.gh has ranked seven of the most overrated boxers in history.

Most overrated boxers of all time

1. Anthony Joshua

Joshua's brutal loss to Daniel Dubois has reinforced doubts many boxing fans have about his true standing in the sport, via Skysports.

While his achievements are impressive, the question of whether he's overrated persists. But it seems his defeat to Dubois at Wembley, in particular, fuels this belief.

When he lost to Andy Ruiz in June 2019, it was dismissed as an off night, a theory supported when Joshua reclaimed his titles in a rematch six months later.

He followed that up with a knockout win over Kubrat Pulev, but his struggles under pressure continue to raise eyebrows.

In his fight against Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua couldn't cope with the Ukrainian’s relentless pressure, and his chin was repeatedly tested, showing vulnerabilities.

Joshua still hasn't convincingly proven himself as the best in the heavyweight division, especially with a lack of victories over other elite boxers.

2. Deontay Wilder

Wilder was hailed as America's next heavyweight sensation. With an impressive knockout record of 43 out of 47 opponents, he seemed unstoppable.

However, he's mostly faced lesser opponents, with only Bermane Stiverne being a notable name for his WBC belt win in January 2014, per Bleacher Report.

His losses to Tyson Fury were decisive, and his recent defeat to Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker highlights his struggles against top-tier fighters. Until he consistently takes on and defeats formidable opponents, Wilder will remain overrated.

3. Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao, a boxing star of his generation, was impressed with his ascent through weight classes.

He holds a claim to one of the best pound-for-pound in boxing history. However, his bout with Floyd Mayweather showed that fans overstated his case when comparing him to all-time greats.

Pacquiao's failure to corner Mayweather highlighted the weaknesses in his style. Even if he had possibly injured his shoulder during the fight, it was hard to tell, as he couldn't engage Mayweather effectively.

While Pacquiao has been a thrilling talent, it's doubtful he ranks among the all-time greats at welterweight.

4. Oscar De La Hoya

The Golden Boy dominated the 90s boxing scene despite not being the best. He relied on his charm and popularity rather than exceptional skill.

Despite being touted for his experience in big fights, he lost as many as he won. His victories lacked decisiveness, with his knockout of Fernando Vargas being an exception.

Losses to Shane Mosley and Bernard Hopkins, along with lacklustre showings against Floyd Mayweather, tarnished his record. Although he had successes at lightweight and welterweight, his controversial win over Pernell Whitaker raised eyebrows.

5. Miguel Cotto

Miguel Cotto's 2014 TKO of Sergio Martinez marked a career comeback for the Puerto Rican star, followed by an impressive defence against Daniel Geale in June that year.

However, Cotto's ranking among top middleweight fighters is questionable given he never fought at the true 160-pound weight limit—all his bouts were at catchweights.

Moreover, his victory over Martinez came against a 39-year-old ageing champion who had undergone multiple surgeries.

6. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. possesses a durable chin, enabling him to win numerous fights, particularly against smaller opponents when he was willing to cut weight. However, his career was carefully managed, and he relied on controversial decisions to maintain his undefeated status.

Examples include contentious wins over Carlos Molina in 2005 and 2006, as well as a generous decision against the undersized Sebastian Zbik for the WBC middleweight title in June 2011.

Even against journeyman middleweight Bryan Vera in September 2013, Chavez needed multiple weight renegotiations and still secured a contentious victory.

7. Felix Trinidad

Trinidad engaged in thrilling battles, showcasing a devastating left hook, among the sport's most lethal punches ever witnessed.

Despite his toughness and strength, Tito lacked finesse in handling jabs or movement, rendering him vulnerable. However, when faced head-on, opponents felt the full force of his power.

Few welterweights dared to face Trinidad head-on without fearing his knockout power. Yet, a slight shift to the left disrupted his accuracy, causing him to cease throwing punches.

He suffered two crushing defeats at the hands of Winky Wright and Bernard Hopkins, and any claim of deserving victory over Oscar de la Hoya is simply laughable.

