Vice President Bawumia, former President Mahama, Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and MPs have all rallied support for the senior national team

The Black Stars open their Qatar 2022 World Cup journey later today as they face world-class Portugal

The Black Stars are drawn in Group H and will later face Uruguay before rounding off the group stages with a game against South Korea

As the Black Stars begins its Qatar 2022 World Cup journey with a game against Portugal, some leading political actors have rallied support for the team.

Ahead of the crucial Group H encounter, Vice President Bawumia, former President Mahama, Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, and the country's Members of Parliament have urged the team on to victory.

L-R: Vice President Bawumia, former president Mahama (right top) and Alan Kyerematen (right bottom) Image credit: @MBawumia @JDMahama @alankyerematen

Source: Facebook

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Politicians Take To Social Media To Wish Black Stars Well

Mahama took to his social media handle and called on the team to shine against Portugal today, saying, "we are together in our support for the team as they start their World Cup campaign this afternoon."

On his part, Alan expressed optimism that the Black Stars will make Ghana proud.

"Together, let's support our Stars to victory as they show the results of their hard work, teamwork, leadership and discipline," he said.

Earlier, Dr Bawumia sent social media into a frenzy after he displayed his excellent football skills in a short clip which also rallied support for the team.

Before the presentation of the 2023 budget on Thursday, the country's Members of Parliament took to the floor of the House to urge the players to lift the flag of Ghana high.

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Black Stars Face Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea In Group H

The Black Stars are drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Even though Ghanaian football fans look forward to today's clash against Portugal, the country's attention is also on the next game against Uruguay.

Fans are expecting a revenge performance, at least against the South Americans who denied the Black Stars progression to the semifinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa due to a deliberate goal line handball clearance by Luis Suarez.

2022 World Cup: Akufo-Addo Flies To Qatar To Motivate Black Stars Ahead Of Portugal Game, Video Causes Stir

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo had jetted off to Qatar to support the Black Stars ahead of their first game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to Myjoyonline.com, President Akufo-Addo is expected to motivate the team to put up their best in the game and two other games in the group against South Korea and Portugal.

