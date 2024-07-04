English Championship side, Coventry City have appointed former assistant coach of the Black Stars, George Boateng as their first team coach

George Boateng played for Coventry City between 1998 and 1999, scoring 7 goals in 57 games

The manager of the club, Mark Robins expressed his delight in bringing the 48-year-old Ghanaian to help him build a successful team

Former assistant coach of the Black Stars George Boateng has expressed his excitement over the opportunity to join the background staff of the English side, Coventry City.

English Football League (EFL) side, Coventry City announced on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, that they had appointed George Boateng as a first-team coach.

The statement said George Boateng is expected to assist the club manager, Mark Robins to steer the team in2024/2025 EFL season.

George Boateng Photo credit: @george1boateng/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram account, George expressed profound gratitude to the management of Coventry City for honouring him with an opportunity to bring onboard his coaching expertise.

"It’s an honour to come back and work alongside Mark Robins and the entire staff. I want to express my gratitude to Coventry City FC for this incredible opportunity," he wrote.

George Boateng's coaching experience

Before his appointment, George Boateng served as assistant coach of the Ghana Black Stars under Chris Houghton.

George Boateng had his first stint in English football with Coventry City when he joined them in 1998 from Eredivisie side Feyenoord.

He played 57 games and scored seven goals for the club between 1998 and 1999.

The 48-year-old Ghanaian-born, who played for the Holland national team, has had coaching experience at Aston Villa, where he was in charge of the U23 team and Blackburn Rovers.

George Boateng will be joined at Coventry City by Rhys Carr as his immediate assistant for the upcoming season.

Coventry City's manager, Mark Robins expressed his delight in having the Ghanaian onboard as his assistant.

"They both impressed us during the extensive recruitment process for this important role and each bring key skills to the football department. Their experience and knowledge will greatly aid our work to maximise the performance and preparation of our team, both in advance of, and on matchdays, and we are excited to begin working with them," he said.

The Performance Director of Coventry City, Claire-Marie Roberts also said George Boateng came out strongly during the selection process.

“George & Rhys were consistently the strongest candidates throughout our extensive selection process. Their respective skills will bring a new dimension to our experienced multi-disciplinary team as we work to continually enhance the development and preparation of our first-team players," she told the club's website.

Watch his unveiling video below.

Wayne Rooney expresses delight after signing Ghanaian midfielder

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that British-born Ghanaian midfielder, Darko Gyabi has signed for Championship side Plymouth Argyle FC on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

Wayne Rooney, who is the new head coach of the club expressed his delight in retaining the services of the young defensive midfielder.

Darko Gyabi, for his part, also said he was happy to renew his loan deal with the club after spending the just-ended season with them.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh