Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has set the rumour mill buzzing after being spotted in Dubai with his ex-girlfriend, Alex Padilla.

The pair, who reportedly ended their relationship following the UEFA European Championship, appear to be rekindling their bond during the football winter break.

Yamal, who played a pivotal role in Spain’s European Championship triumph, and Padilla were seen enjoying Dubai’s vibrant attractions.

In a photo shared on social media, the duo were sighted dinning at the world-famous Nusret’s restaurant, savouring the culinary creations of the renowned chef.

They also made a stop at Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi, sharing laughter and excitement on the thrilling amusement rides.

Yamal was nominated for the Globe Soccer Awards 2024, where he won Best Emerging Player. The Barcelona youngster was accompanied by Alex Padilla, who was seen with him throughout the event in Dubai.ai.

Currently sidelined with a knee injury, Yamal is making the most of his downtime while he works toward a return to action under Barcelona coach Hansi Flick.

Whether this Dubai trip signals a romantic reunion or simply a friendly outing, fans are eagerly speculating about the nature of their relationship.

For now, Yamal seems to be enjoying his break, balancing recovery with memorable experiences in the Middle East.

