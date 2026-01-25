Matheus Cunha sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory and could face an FA ban after what he did on camera during his celebration

The Gunners suffered their first defeat in 13 games and first home loss in 18, tightening the race at the top as City and Villa closed the gap

United’s first Emirates win since 2017 means back-to-back victories over the top two, pushing them into fourth under stand-in boss Michael Carrick

Matheus Cunha is reportedly facing the possibility of a ban following what he said after scoring against Arsenal.

Arsenal had taken the lead at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday thanks to Lisandro Martinez’s own goal, but Bryan Mbeumo pulled United level before half-time.

Why Matheus Cunha Could Be 'Banned' After Scoring Against Arsenal

After the break, Patrick Dorgu fired United in front with a superb strike, only for Mikel Merino’s late equaliser to seemingly earn a point for the hosts.

However, in a dramatic finale, Brazilian forward Cunha struck the decisive goal with a powerful effort three minutes from time to seal a 3-2 win.

Watch Cunha's goal below:

The result marked Arsenal’s first defeat in 13 matches in all competitions, a run stretching back to their loss at Aston Villa in December. It was also the Gunners’ first home defeat in 18 games in all competitions since they were beaten by Bournemouth in May, per Al Jazeera.

They now sit just four points clear of second-placed Manchester City and third-placed Aston Villa, both of whom narrowed the gap with victories over Wolves and Newcastle respectively this weekend.

After netting the stunning winner, Cunha was caught on camera shouting something during his celebration.

According to the Manchester Evening News, it was unclear exactly what he said, but it appeared to contain explicit language.

Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury issued an on-air apology, saying: “If you heard some bad language in among the celebrations, for that we apologise.”

Why Cunha could face a ban

The Manchester Evening News reports that Cunha could be at risk of disciplinary action. Under Football Association rules, players can be sent off for using “offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures.”

The regulations state that even if a referee does not hear a player swear in the heat of the moment, the FA can take retrospective action if the incident is captured on camera and broadcast widely.

The FA reportedly considers swearing directly into a camera lens to be a “clear and deliberate” act of misconduct that brings the game into disrepute.

Why Matheus Cunha Could Be 'Banned' After Scoring Against Arsenal

A similar case occurred in 2011 when former United striker Wayne Rooney received a two-match ban after he was caught swearing into a television camera at Upton Park following a goal against West Ham.

He was charged with the “use of offensive, insulting and/or abusive language.”

United return to action next weekend against Fulham at Old Trafford. The win at the Emirates was their first there since December 2017 and extended Michael Carrick’s strong start as interim manager.

The former Middlesbrough boss, appointed temporarily after Ruben Amorim was sacked, began his spell with a surprise 2-0 victory over Manchester City last weekend.

He has now overseen wins against the league’s top two sides, lifting United into fourth place after a turbulent period under Amorim.

