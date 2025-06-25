While the FIFA World Cup is regarded as the pinnacle of international football, not every territory or country is granted the opportunity to compete for a place at the prestigious tournament.

As preparations for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada continue, 210 nations were cleared to enter the qualification process.

Eight Countries Banned from World Cup After FIFA Blocks Their Participation

However, some countries remain excluded from the global football community due to a lack of official FIFA recognition.

Though 210 countries participated, a few notable withdrawals and exclusions occurred. For instance, Congo pulled out of their remaining qualification fixtures earlier this year after FIFA briefly suspended their football association, FECAFOOT. Eritrea, meanwhile, withdrew from qualification altogether before the campaign began.

According to The Guardian, Eritrea's decision stemmed from fears that players may seek political asylum abroad, given the challenging conditions in their home country.

Despite this, Eritrea remains an officially recognised FIFA member and can return to international football when they choose.

In contrast, eight territories are entirely ineligible to compete in World Cup qualifiers as they are not recognised by FIFA.

These nations or territories, despite often having active football teams or associations, are excluded from the world’s biggest sporting stage.

The Eight Unrecognised Football Nations

1. Vatican City

Football has existed within Vatican City for centuries, with records of the sport dating back to the 16th century. Despite this rich history, the Vatican is not a recognised member of FIFA or UEFA.

The men's and women's teams frequently play friendly matches, often against local Italian clubs, and football remains a popular pastime among Vatican residents, including past Popes.

Pope Francis, a known supporter of Argentine club San Lorenzo, has previously engaged in discussions with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin regarding possible membership.

His successor, Pope Leo, is also known for his passion for sports, including tennis and baseball, and recently expressed support for Serie A side AS Roma.

2. Federated States of Micronesia

Micronesia's footballing ambitions remain stifled by logistical and resource challenges. In 2023, the country organised a futsal competition, supported by British writer Paul Watson, to promote the sport and push for FIFA membership.

However, their competitive record underscores the difficulties they face. During the 2015 Pacific Games, Micronesia's under-23 side suffered heavy defeats, conceding 114 goals across three matches, including a 46-0 loss to Vanuatu where one player astonishingly scored 16 goals.

3. Nauru

Nauru, one of the world's smallest nations, is considered among the closest to securing membership with a continental football governing body, specifically the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC).

Efforts are underway to revive grassroots football on the island, and the country hopes to call upon players of Nauruan descent living in Australia.

Former Reading star Dave Kitson has shown support for the project, and there have been plans for a friendly match against a Reading XI, although the fixture is yet to materialise.

4. Monaco

Despite its prominence in elite sports such as Formula 1 and the global reputation of AS Monaco in French football, the Principality of Monaco is not recognised by FIFA or UEFA.

Consequently, their national football team cannot compete in World Cups or European Championships.

Monaco's team largely consists of local workers, with only a few boasting professional football experience.

Were they ever to join UEFA, players like PSV Eindhoven’s Olivier Boscagli, born in Monaco, would be eligible to represent them.

5. Palau

Palau ranks as the 16th smallest country globally and currently holds the unenviable title of the second-worst football nation, according to the ELO Ratings system.

Their only organised league, the Palau Soccer League, is set to resume in October 2024, though the country lacks a professional football infrastructure beyond its solitary dedicated pitch.

6. Kiribati

Kiribati’s football history dates back to 1979, with participation in the Pacific Games and other regional tournaments.

However, their men’s team has not played competitively since 2011, and the women’s side has been inactive since 2003.

The island nation was expected to feature in the 2018 CONIFA World Football Cup, a competition for unrecognised territories, but financial constraints forced them to withdraw.

7. Tuvalu

Tuvalu distinguishes itself by maintaining both men's and women's football leagues, as well as regularly participating in the Pacific Games.

The nation is an active member of CONIFA and some of its footballers have featured in Australia's A-League. Their top scorer, Alopou Petoa, has also played in New Zealand’s top amateur league.

