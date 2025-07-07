A popular high-school coach and his wife have reportedly been killed following fatal flooding in Texas

The couple's children are still missing as tributes pour in from all angles, including ex-US Presidents Barack Obama and George Bush

A minimum of 81 individuals have been reported deceased and an additional 41 remain unaccounted for after the deadly Texas floods

A high school soccer coach and his wife have reportedly been killed in connection with the deadly Texas flood, with their children still missing.

The devastating floods that swept through Texas on July 4, 2025, have left communities reeling, with tragedy striking particularly close to home in Kerrville.

Texas floods: Reece Zunker and wife pass away

Among those who lost their lives in the flash flooding were Reece Zunker, a well-known soccer coach and teacher at Tivy High School, and his wife Paula, a former educator at the same school.

According to Mail Online, the late Reece Zunker had spent over a decade shaping the lives of young people through education and sport.

He was known for his passionate commitment both in the classroom and on the soccer field. His efforts had revitalized Tivy High School’s boys' soccer program, and many considered him not just a coach, but a mentor and role model.

Paula Zunker, Reece’s wife, had also made a deep impact during her years as a teacher at Tivy High School. Though she had moved on from teaching in recent years, many of her former students and coworkers remember her warmth, patience, and the lasting influence she had on their lives.

According to Fox News, the Zunker family was spending time at a river house near Hunt, Texas, when the normally calm Guadalupe River rose dramatically—up to 30 feet above its usual level—following sudden and intense rainfall.

The report indicates flash flood caught many off guard in the early hours of July 4. Reece and Paula were tragically swept away by the surge as their two young children, Lyle and Holland, remain unaccounted for as of Sunday afternoon.

Texas floods death toll: How many are dead so far?

According to the BBC, at least 81 people have died as a result of the Texas floods, including Reece Zunker and his wife, Paula Zunker.

One of the hardest-hit locations was Camp Mystic, a private Christian girls’ camp where many children were swept away. At least 11 girls are still missing, and five girls between the ages of 8 and 9 have been confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle extended their condolences to the victims of the Texas floods in a message shared on X.

Former President George Bush also conveyed his sorrow and support for those impacted by the flash floods.

See photos of the high-school soccer coach, Reece Zunker, his wife, Paula, and missing children below.

Meanwhile, rescue teams continue their search, but hope is waning with each passing hour. The Kerrville Independent School District has asked the community to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers during this heartbreaking time.

