FIFA hands seven players year-long bans amid a citizenship scandal, forcing a major squad reshuffle for Thursday’s Asian Cup qualifier

Allegations of falsified documents cast a shadow over Malaysia’s 4-0 win against Vietnam

Fans have flooded social media to voice their disappointment, hoping that Malaysia’s appeal will lead to a fair and positive outcome

Malaysian football is reeling after FIFA imposed year-long bans on several players amid a major eligibility controversy.

The controversy revolves around allegations that some players obtained Malaysian citizenship using falsified documents.

FIFA’s investigation, which began after Malaysia’s 4-0 win over Vietnam in June, concluded in September that fraudulent birth certificates were presented to suggest that the players’ grandparents were born in Malaysia.

As such, FIFA described the situation as outright cheating, stating that using fraudulent documents to gain eligibility damages trust in football and is unacceptable. They emphasized that such actions undermine the core values of the sport, which are built on honesty and transparency.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), fined 350,000 Swiss francs, has promised to lodge a formal appeal, as cited by The Guardian. The association described the issue as an “administrative error” and maintained that the players in question are legitimate Malaysian citizens.

Moreover, as noted by Al Jazeera, Malaysia’s sports minister, Hannah Yeoh, said FIFA’s findings had damaged the nation’s image. According to Yeo, although FAM described the issue as a technical mistake, the 19-page FIFA report includes serious criticisms that damage Malaysia’s reputation, leaving fans feeling angry, hurt, and disappointed.

Which Malaysian players were banned by FIFA?

The banned players are: Gabriel Palmero, Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal, and Hector Hevel. Three of them were born in Spain, two in Argentina, two in the Netherlands, and one in Brazil. Each has received a 12-month suspension and a 2,000 Swiss franc fine, according to FIFA.

As a result of the ban, the scandal leaves head coach Peter Cklamovski facing a drastically altered lineup for the upcoming match.

FIFA bans Malaysian players: Fans react

The recent FIFA sanctions on the seven Malaysian players have ignited a firestorm of reactions from fans across social media platforms, with some of the Facebook comments stated below.

"It is really frustrating to see Malaysian football in this situation. We have always supported our team through highs and lows, but this news makes it feel like all the hard work and passion of the players and fans has been wasted. I just hope FAM handles this properly and clears things up soon," – Helmi Rahim

"Before we start blaming anyone, let’s wait for the results of the appeal. If FAM can prove that the players are legitimate Malaysian citizens, then this whole scandal will be a huge misunderstanding. But if not, at least we know where things went wrong," – Wan Siddiq

"Honestly, it feels like our football dreams have been shattered. For years, we have celebrated victories and supported our team, but now it feels like the fans have been misled. This scandal really hurts the soul of Malaysian football," – Ali Roshidi

FIFA bans coaches, officials for life

