Scoring from the penalty spot may seem simple, but even some of football’s greatest players have been guilty of missing from 12 yards.

Still, the modern game boasts several excellent penalty specialists capable of tuning out the pressure and finding the back of the net with precision.

Top 6 Footballers to Miss the Most Penalties Since the 21st Century

Every team usually has a designated penalty taker, someone composed under pressure and skilled in accurate ball striking.

Yet, even the most reliable players are not immune to mistakes, especially against top goalkeepers like Emi Martinez, who has built a reputation for saving penalties.

Interestingly, among the players who have missed the most penalties are a few unexpected names — including Cristiano Ronaldo, widely regarded as a spot-kick expert.

With that in mind, YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the six players who have missed the most penalties in the 21st century.

6. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Penalty Misses: 17)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a player who loves being in the spotlight. The Swede has scored some of the best goals in the most pressured situations, winning cups and leagues for a variety of different teams.

With that being said, Ibrahimovic took it upon himself to take penalties throughout his career and he stepped up to take 104 penalties.

Despite this, the pressure of taking a penalty gets to even the best players at times and therefore his 17 penalty misses are more than understandable.

Ibrahimovic, who retired at the age of 41, scored 87 goals from the penalty spot at a 83.6% conversion rate.

5. Francesco Totti (Penalty Misses: 18)

Francesco Totti will go down as one of the best penalty-takers in the 21st century, yet he finds himself ranked highly on the list too.

The striker scored so many goals during his playing days and as expected, he has a conversion rate above 80%.

Amazingly, Totti didn’t miss a single penalty during his final four and half seasons, converting 13 consecutive at the back end of his career.

The Italian did miss another two penalties in his career, but this was in 2001 and is therefore not counted in his tally.

The versatile forward spent his entire career at Roma, winning the Serie A title, two Copa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana titles.

4. Ciro Immobile (Penalties Missed: 19)

Immobile is best known for his spell at Lazio, where he holds the record as the club’s all-time top goalscorer.

Furthermore, he also sits eighth on the all-time list of Serie A top goalscorers, which is another significant accomplishment for the striker.

Immobile has missed 19 penalties so far in his career, which gives him an 80.3% conversion rate from 12 yards out.

3. Neymar (Penalty Misses: 22)

Neymar has stepped up to take penalties for club and country throughout his career and he has never shied away from this kind of pressure.

The flamboyant winger will go down as one of the best takers of the modern generation, despite missing 22 penalties so far in his career.

Neymar has a slow run-up and typically goes for placement over power.

The Brazilian has scored 91 penalties, which gives him a very respectable 80.5% conversion rate from the penalty spot.

The 33-year-old has been the primary penalty taker for Paris Saint Germain, Santos and the Brazil national team, while he took fewer penalties at Barcelona due to Lionel Messi being the main taker.

2. Lionel Messi (Penalty Misses: 32)

Taking second spot is Lionel Messi, which would surprise many considering the fact he scored four penalties during Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar in 2022.

The 38-year-old always leads as an example and will never shy away from a penalty, even in difficult circumstances.

However, the fact is he has missed more penalties than any other player in the 21st century but one.

Despite this, he still boasts a 77.9% conversion rate, which isn’t bad considering the number of penalties he has taken in a trophy-laden career so far.

Messi has also missed penalties in crucial matches. In 2016, he missed a decisive penalty for his country, which saw them lose the 2016 Copa America final and this led to his short-lived retirement from international football.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Penalty Misses: 34)

Coming in first on this unwanted record is the inspirational Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite a staggering 83.9% conversion rate, the Portugal captain is the footballer responsible for the most spot-kick misses.

Ronaldo has stepped up to take penalties throughout his career - and he has done it on the biggest occasions, including crucial Champions League matches and for Portugal at major international tournaments.

Notably, the striker has also had some blunders from 12 yards out. For example, he missed in the penalty shootout against Chelsea in the Champions League final in 2008.

His most recent miss came for Portugal against the Republic of Ireland in October 2025, when he was denied by Caoimhín Kelleher. Nevertheless, the 40-year-old remains one of the most prolific takers from the penalty spot.

