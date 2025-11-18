Two Aduana FC supporters sadly lost their lives in a tragic accident at Aboaso while returning home after a Ghana Premier League match

Other fans were left injured and in critical condition, with some rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The sorrow surrounding the tragedy deepened as Ghana was preparing for the Black Stars’ Kirin Cup second match against South Korea

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A sombre cloud has fallen over Ghanaian football after a heartbreaking tragedy struck on Sunday night, November 16, 2025.

Two Aduana FC supporters, who had travelled with pride to cheer on their beloved club in the 1–1 draw against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium, have lost their lives in a devastating accident at Aboaso in the Ashanti region on their way home.

Two Aduana FC fans pass away in a tragic road accident on November 16, 2025, in the Ashanti region following the Kotoko vs. Aduana GPL match. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Ahotoronline, two others are battling injuries, turning what should have been a routine journey into a night of grief for families and the entire football community.

The emotional weight of this loss is even heavier as the nation prepares for the Black Stars’ second match in the Kirin Cup against South Korea on Tuesday, November 18, as noted by the Ghana Football Association.

A time when Ghana should be rallying behind the national team has instead been overshadowed by sorrow, making the build-up to the game particularly painful. The sense of unity football brings now feels shaken as the two-time Ghana Premier League champions mourn their own.

Reports indicate that the victims sustained severe injuries, with others still receiving critical treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, Aduana FC has expressed deep condolences and pledged support for the affected families.

Aduana FC confirm the passing of two of their supporters following a GPL game against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi on November 16, 2025. Image credit: AduanaFC

Source: Twitter

Aduana fans' deaths: Tributes pour in from clubs

Following the sad incident, tributes have poured in from across the Ghanaian football landscape after the devastating loss of the two Aduana FC supporters in Sunday night’s accident at Aboaso.

Asante Kotoko wrote in a statement posted on X:

''The entire Asante Kotoko Sporting Club is profoundly saddened and devastated to learn of the tragic incident that claimed the lives of two Aduana FC supporters and left two others injured, following our recent match in Kumasi.''

Medeama SC also shared their heartfelt message of condolence across their social media spaces:

''Medeama Sporting Club has learned with deep sorrow of the unfortunate accident involving supporters of Aduana FC on their return from Kumasi after their Ghana Premier League match against Asante Kotoko.

''We are profoundly saddened by the loss of lives and the injuries sustained, as confirmed in the official statement released by Aduana FC. In this moment of grief, the entire Medeama SC family stands in solidarity with Aduana FC, the bereaved families, and all those affected by this tragic incident.''

Nana Pooley's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the painful death of Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Nana Pooley, who was killed during a 2024/25 Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko in Nsoatre.

However, Nana Pooley’s painful passing became the turning point that pushed the Ghana Football Association to introduce strengthened safety and security protocols, which were implemented without delay.

Source: YEN.com.gh