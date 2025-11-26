Cristiano Ronaldo sent a private, emotional gift to Diogo Jota’s family months after Portugal’s Nations League triumph

A luxury keepsake created with a global brand becomes Portugal’s unique symbol of unity and remembrance

Jota’s passing continues to bind Portugal together as tributes flow and the team pushes toward the 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again shown his deep respect for the late Diogo Jota after sending a touching personalised gift to the Liverpool star’s family and to his Portugal teammates.

The gesture commemorates Portugal’s UEFA Nations League triumph in 2025, a tournament Jota helped win before his tragic death.

Diogo Jota's death: Ronaldo wrote emotional message

Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, passed away in a devastating car accident in Zamora, Spain, in July. The football world was left heartbroken, especially as the 28-year-old forward had married his long-time partner, Rute Cardoso, just 11 days before the crash. The couple shared three children.

Only weeks earlier, Jota had been part of the Portugal squad that defeated Spain on penalties to win the Nations League A title in Munich.

As tributes flooded in globally, Ronaldo shared an emotional message on X, expressing disbelief and sorrow:

“It doesn’t make sense… To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences… Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. We’ll all miss you.”

Clubs including Liverpool, Wolves, and the Portuguese Football Federation have continued to honour Jota’s memory. Now, Ronaldo has quietly added a deeply personal tribute of his own.

Ronaldo commissions special watches to celebrate Portugal’s triumph

Portuguese outlet Sic Noticias reports that Ronaldo collaborated with luxury brand Jacob & Co to design bespoke watches for the entire Portugal squad, Diogo Jota included, to celebrate their Nations League success.

The 40-year-old Al Nassr striker reportedly arranged for the watches to be delivered before Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against Armenia.

Significantly, Ronaldo also ensured that one specially crafted watch was sent to Jota’s family, a gesture described as heartfelt and deeply genuine.

Meanwhile, in a GOAL feature, journalist Nuno Luz highlighted that Ronaldo did this without seeking publicity:

“These are details that are done without advertising and show the genuine way Cristiano Ronaldo is. Many people have an image of him that does not correspond to who he truly is.”

Jota’s funeral took place just two days after his passing at Igreja Matriz de Gondomar, with several Liverpool stars and former teammates attending.

After the service, Portugal manager Roberto Martinez praised the unity shown in the wake of the tragedy, describing the moment as one where “the world has been together.”

Despite the heartbreak, Portugal went on to top their World Cup qualifying group, sealing a smooth path to the 2026 World Cup in North America.

With Ronaldo likely approaching his final international tournament, and with Jota’s memory inspiring the squad, Portugal will carry added motivation as they chase a historic first World Cup trophy.

