Wydad Athletic Club’s CAF Confederation Cup round-two clash against Azam FC in Zanzibar took a worrying turn on Friday, November 28

Midfield star Stephane Aziz Ki sparked panic after reportedly suffering a serious collision during his team’s hard-fought victory

Supporters have since flooded social media with prayers for the 29-year-old, who remains an important figure for the Burkina Faso national team ahead of the 2025 AFCON

Burkina Faso international Stephane Aziz Ki faced a frightening moment during Wydad Athletic Club’s CAF Confederations Cup match against Azam FC on Friday night.

The game, played at the New Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, turned tense for players and fans as the Burkinabe midfielder suffered a severe injury in the second half.

Stephane Aziz Ki is reportedly in a serious condition after he was rushed to the hospital on November 28, 2025. Photo credit: Jess Rapfogel - FIFA/Getty, @MickyJnr_/X and Visionhaus/Getty.

Stephane Aziz Ki suffers injury, rushed to hospital

Paramedics rushed onto the pitch to attend to Aziz Ki before he was quickly taken to the hospital, raising concern across the African football community.

According to CECAFA reports, the 29-year-old’s condition is serious, with African football expert Micky Jnr confirming the gravity of the situation.

Details remain scarce, but Panafrica Football indicated that Aziz Ki collided with an opponent during the intense encounter.

Below is the video of Aziz Ki being rushed to the hospital:

Aziz Ki was substituted in the 78th minute for Dutch forward Mohamed Rayhi, who came on to replace him.

Despite the unsettling injury, Wydad showed resilience and secured a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to a 57th-minute goal from Nordin Amrabat.

This crucial win put the Red and Whites in first place in Group B with six points from two matches.

However, the joy was tempered by concern over the health of their influential midfielder.

Aziz Ki has played a key role in Wydad’s recent success, including their triumph over Asante Kotoko in the final playoffs.

With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations approaching, the injury casts a shadow over both club and country.

Stephane Aziz Ki is a key player for Wydad Athletic Club. Photo by Scott Taetsch - FIFA.

The Burkinabe star’s absence would be a significant blow for the national team, which relies on his experience and skill.

Meanwhile, Wydad officials are expected to provide updates soon as anxious fans across Africa wait for reassuring news.

So far in this campaign, Aziz Ki has scored once in three appearances, according to Flashscore, highlighting his importance to the team’s ambitions.

The hope now is for a swift and full recovery so the midfielder can return to the pitch and continue contributing to Wydad’s quest for continental glory.

