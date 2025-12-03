Donald Trump has reportedly barred six individuals from entering the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

The restriction is linked to his immigration policy announced earlier this year, which placed 12 countries on a prohibition list, including two nations that have qualified for the tournament

The global football community prepares for the highly anticipated draw, scheduled for Friday, December 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C

United States President Donald Trump has 'blocked' six individuals on Iran’s delegation from entering the country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw.

The news has cast a shadow over preparations, especially as Iran remains one of only two qualified teams, along with Haiti, affected by the restrictions Trump announced in June.

Trump’s travel limitations extend to several other nations, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

None of those countries qualified for next year’s global tournament, yet the restrictions still shape the wider conversation around movement into the United States.

Although athletes, coaches and their immediate families are exempt, the policy makes it extremely difficult for ordinary Iranian supporters to attend matches on American soil.

Trump bans six people from Iran

Iran’s frustrations grew when local media revealed that the federation had submitted nine names for visa approval, but had seen a significant portion denied.

According to Khabar Online, Trump’s administration responded by granting clearance to only three, insisting that six people be removed from the list.

This prompted talk of a possible boycott, with Iran signalling that they would not take part in the draw unless all requested visas were issued.

A slight shift followed when the Tehran Times reported that four individuals eventually received travel approval.

Those cleared include head coach Amir Ghalenoei, executive director Mehdi Kharati, international relations director Omid Jamali, and spokesperson Amir Mehdi Alavi.

However, federation president Mehdi Taj was not granted a visa. He has since contacted FIFA president Gianni Infantino for intervention, reminding him of earlier assurances that “everyone would be welcome”, as cited by SportBIBLE.

Both Taj and Alavi have stated that Iran may still skip the ceremony if the outstanding approvals do not come through.

The identities of the affected individuals have not been officially disclosed, but the situation has already sparked backlash within international football circles.

The United States, co-hosting with Canada and Mexico, will stage 78 of the tournament’s 104 matches, including the final set for 19 July in New Jersey.

When is the World Cup draw?

The much-anticipated draw will be held at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C, on Friday, December 5 at 5:00 PM GMT, according to SuperSport.

48 teams, including the Black Stars of Ghana, have been divided into four pots of 12, based on FIFA rankings.

Below is the Pot allocation:

Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Ghana, Curaçao, Haiti, New Zealand, four European playoff winners, two intercontinental playoff winners

