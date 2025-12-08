A towering figure in Belgian football dies suddenly, leaving a nation stunned and a sports community struggling to process an unimaginable loss

Friends, family, and former teammates unite in grief as one of Belgium’s most respected defenders is mourned across the football world

A career filled with leadership, passion, and resilience ends in heartbreaking tragedy, closing a devastating chapter marked by personal hardship

Belgian football is reeling after the heartbreaking loss of Glen De Boeck, who passed away at 54 following a catastrophic brain haemorrhage that left him in a coma for three days.

According to The Sun, the former Anderlecht captain collapsed at his home on Friday and was immediately transported to Antwerp University Hospital.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, the damage was too extensive, his family confirmed.

According to Wikipedia, De Boeck died on Monday, December 8, at night, surrounded by close relatives. He leaves behind his two daughters, Bo and Caro.

A commanding presence on the pitch, De Boeck launched his professional journey with FC Boom as a libero before rising through the ranks at KV Mechelen.

His career reached its peak at Anderlecht, where he became captain, won three league titles, and established himself as one of Belgium’s most dependable defenders. He also earned 36 caps for the national team.

According to The Irish Star, Chronic knee problems forced De Boeck to retire in 2005, but his passion for the game carried him into management.

He first served as assistant to Franky Vercauteren at Anderlecht and later took charge of a long list of clubs, including Cercle Brugge, Germinal Beerschot, VVV Venlo, Beveren, Mouscron, KV Kortrijk, Lokeren, and a second stint at Kortrijk, which became his final coaching job.

Meanwhile, his passing comes after a devastating period of personal grief. Earlier this year, De Boeck lost his father, Louis, 80, following a prolonged illness.

During the funeral, his mother, Louisette, collapsed from a brain haemorrhage. Doctors later diagnosed her with pancreatic cancer, and she died just a month after her husband.

Fans react to De Boeck's death

As soon as the bad news broke, lots of football fans took to social media to pay heartfelt tributes to the Belgian football legend, with some of the comments stated below.

@Baterme: “Unbelievable and heartbreaking news. Glen De Boeck was a true leader for Anderlecht and Belgian football. Losing him this way is devastating. Strength to his daughters and everyone who loved him.”

@Sofia: “Can’t believe Glen is gone. A warrior on the pitch and a gentleman off it. Belgian football has lost a giant. My deepest condolences to his family during this unimaginable period.”

@Marina3: “Such a tragic end for a man who gave everything to the sport. De Boeck’s legacy will never fade. Sending love to his daughters and all who are hurting right now.”

@Anne Jave: “This year has been incredibly cruel to Glen De Boeck’s family. Losing both parents and now him is heartbreaking. A true football legend gone too soon. Rest in peace, captain.”

