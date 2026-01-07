Chelsea’s new head coach, Liam Rosenior, has paid tribute to former Black Stars boss Chris Hughton as a key influence on his career

Rosenior succeeds Enzo Maresca and could take charge of the Blues for the first time when they face Charlton on January 10

The 41-year-old tactician becomes only the second Black manager to coach Chelsea, following Ruud Gullit’s historic spell in 1996

Liam Rosenior has taken his first steps as Chelsea head coach by honouring a figure who helped shape his journey, paying glowing tribute to former Black Stars trainer Chris Hughton after his appointment on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

The 41-year-old arrives at Stamford Bridge following Enzo Maresca’s departure, stepping into one of the most demanding roles in English football.

His rise has been swift and well-earned, capped by a standout spell in France where he guided Strasbourg into European competition for the first time in 19 years.

Rosenior names Hughton as role model

Soon after his unveiling, Rosenior pointed to Hughton as a defining presence in his early development, a revelation that resonated across both Premier League circles and Ghanaian football communities.

"Chris Hughton is someone I managed to play for. I hugely admire him as a person first and foremost, as a manager, and [he's] a role model for me," he told BBC Sport as cited by Sporty FM.

The former Derby County and Hull City coach spoke with warmth about Hughton’s leadership, professionalism, and ability to connect with players.

Those qualities, Rosenior suggested, left a lasting imprint that continues to guide his approach on the touchline.

Hughton, who previously led Ghana’s national team and enjoyed a long career in English football, remains widely respected within coaching circles.

His influence now lives on through a new generation eager to carry forward his values.

Rosenior's historic Chelsea appointment

Rosenior’s arrival also carries historical weight. He becomes Chelsea’s second Black head coach after Ruud Gullit, who held the role between 1996 and 1998.

According to Sun Sport, he is also only the second Black manager currently in charge of a Premier League side, alongside West Ham’s Nuno Espirito Santo, and the 12th overall in the competition’s history.

Before his move to west London, Rosenior worked closely with Wayne Rooney at Derby County and continued to build his reputation with an assured and progressive style abroad. That journey has now brought him back to England’s biggest stage.

Chelsea confirmed that interim boss Calum McFarlane will take charge of the midweek clash against Fulham on Wednesday, January 7.

As a result, Rosenior’s first match could arrive in the FA Cup away at Charlton Athletic on Saturday, January 10.

As a new era begins at Stamford Bridge, Rosenior carries with him lessons learnt from a mentor whose impact still echoes far beyond the dugout.

