Legendary French coach and media personality Rolland Courbis has died at 72, leaving a lasting mark on football and broadcasting

From managing top French clubs like Marseille to commenting on RMC Sport, Courbis was known for his candor and sharp analysis

Courbis’ eventful life included legal battles and near-death encounters, making his story one of football, controversy, and resilience

Respected French football figure Rolland Courbis has passed away, Karim Nedjari, the CEO of RMC, announced on RMC on Monday, January 12.

Courbis, who was 72, had been a sports commentator for the station since 2005. Born in Marseille, he began his career as a player before transitioning into coaching, managing several clubs.

Rolland Courbis passes away aged 72. Image credit: Thomas McAtee

Source: Getty Images

After playing for Marseille between 1971 and 1972, he was in charge of the French giants as a manager from 1997 to 1999, according to Transfermarkt.

Rolland Courbis also managed Ligue 1 sides Girondins de Bordeaux, Montpellier, and Stade de Rennes, as well as teams abroad, such as those in Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and Switzerland.

Courbis as a prominent media figure

Following his time on the pitch and the sidelines, Courbis joined RMC Sport as a commentator in 2005, as France 24 stated.

Known for his candid opinions, sharp analysis, and natural spontaneity, he became a memorable personality in French sports media.

Rolland Courbis' death: Tributes pour in

Reacting to the sad news of Rolland Courbis' passing, Canal+ Foot wrote on X:

''Rolland Courbis passed away this Monday, January 12, 2026, at the age of 72. A great figure in French football, he left his mark on all the clubs he passed through, from Olympique de Marseille to AS Monaco, not forgetting Bordeaux, Toulon, or Montpellier. Our thoughts go to his family and loved ones.''

Rolland Courbis dies at 72. Image credit: CanalplusFoot

Source: Getty Images

One of his former clubs, Girondins de Bordeaux, also reacted:

''A major figure in French football and iconic coach of our club, Rolland Courbis, has just left us at the age of 72. Having twice taken the bench of the Girondins de Bordeaux in the 1990s, he marked the history of the club and French football. We think very strongly of your family and your loved ones. We will miss you, Rolland.''

Meanwhile, on Monday, Paris FC took to X to share their message of solidarity, writing:

''Paris FC has learned with sadness of the death of Roland Courbis. A prominent figure in French football, his passion, personality, and commitment have left a lasting mark on our sport. The club extends its sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.''

Terry Yorath's passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Welsh midfielder Terry Yorath, who earned 59 caps for his country and made his mark at Leeds United under Don Revie, passed away on Thursday, January 8, at the age of 75 after a short illness.

Hailing from Cardiff, Yorath enjoyed a distinguished club career with Leeds, helping them secure the First Division title, and later played for Coventry City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Bradford City, earning admiration for his skill, leadership, and commitment on the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh