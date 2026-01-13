Chelsea stalwart Eddie McCreadie, who won major trophies as both player and manager, has passed away aged 85

From FA Cup hero to touchline leader, McCreadie’s legacy at Stamford Bridge spans one of the club’s most defining eras

Fans and the club unite in tribute as Chelsea mourn the loss of one of its most influential figures

Chelsea Football Club is mourning the passing of one of its most enduring figures, with former player and manager Eddie McCreadie having died at the age of 85 on Monday, January 12.

McCreadie’s association with the Blues spanned decades and left a lasting imprint on the club’s history. He joined Chelsea in 1962 from East Stirlingshire in a £5,000 deal, becoming the first signing made by manager Tommy Docherty.

What followed was an 11-year spell at Stamford Bridge in which the rugged yet intelligent full-back established himself as a cornerstone of the side.

By the time he departed in 1973, McCreadie had amassed an impressive 410 appearances in all competitions, as noted by The Sun.

His contribution on the pitch was defined by both consistency and decisive moments. He played a key role in Chelsea’s League Cup triumph in 1965 and was part of the side that famously lifted the FA Cup in 1970.

One of his most memorable achievements came in the 1965 League Cup final against Leicester City, when he unexpectedly filled in as a forward and scored the decisive goal across the two-legged tie.

McCreadie's return to Chelsea

After hanging up his boots, McCreadie returned to Chelsea as manager between 1975 and 1977. His tenure was short but eventful. He made bold decisions early on, dropping several senior players and handing the captain’s armband to an 18-year-old Ray Wilkins.

He later guided the club back to the First Division, but his relationship with the board deteriorated following a dispute over basic contractual support. Feeling undervalued, McCreadie chose to leave England and pursue opportunities in the United States.

He went on to play and manage in America, later taking charge of Cleveland Force, and eventually settled in Tennessee, where he made his home.

According to Wikipedia, it was not until 2017 that he returned to Stamford Bridge, ending a 40-year absence and reconnecting with the club and its supporters.

Despite past disagreements, McCreadie’s bond with Chelsea fans never faded. Following news of his death, tributes poured in across social media, with supporters remembering him as a true club legend.

Many recalled his achievements during one of Chelsea’s most challenging eras, praising both his commitment and character.

Chelsea themselves described him as “one of the great figures in our history”, a fitting tribute to a man whose legacy as both a player and manager will long be cherished.

