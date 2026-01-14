A sudden injury forced Tottenham into the transfer market, and the solution came quicker than anyone expected

One Premier League midfielder’s short spell abroad is ending sooner than planned, with a return that could reshape Spurs’ season

Two English clubs made their move, but only one is now on the verge of landing a deal that has been months in the making

Conor Gallagher is on the brink of becoming a Tottenham Hotspur player after completing his medical on Wednesday, January 14, ahead of a £34 million transfer from Atletico Madrid.

According to several reports, the England midfielder is now expected to put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year contract, marking a swift return to the Premier League just one season after his move to Spain.

Spurs intensified their pursuit of Gallagher following confirmation that Rodrigo Bentancur will miss most of the campaign through injury. With midfield reinforcements suddenly a priority, Tottenham moved decisively to secure a player they have admired for some time.

Although, according to Sky Sports, Aston Villa also explored the possibility of bringing Gallagher back to England on a loan deal, Tottenham have won the race and are close to finalising the transfer.

Gallagher originally joined Atletico Madrid in August 2024 in a deal worth around £38 million, ending a long association with Chelsea.

Despite settling into life under Diego Simeone and featuring regularly, Atletico have opted to cash in, allowing Tottenham to strike an agreement slightly below the fee they paid last summer.

The move represents a significant boost for Spurs, who value Gallagher’s energy, tactical discipline, and leadership qualities.

As Sky Sports noted, club sources indicate Tottenham had tracked the midfielder even before his switch to Spain and were keen to revisit their interest should the opportunity arise.

With Bentancur sidelined and Tottenham competing on multiple fronts, Gallagher’s arrival is seen as both timely and strategic.

Conor Gallagher’s stats and experience

Gallagher brings a wealth of Premier League know-how to north London. Before his Atletico spell, he amassed 136 top-flight appearances in England, turning out for West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace, and Chelsea.

His relentless work rate and ability to operate across midfield roles made him a standout performer, particularly during his impressive loan stint at Palace.

Since moving to La Liga, Gallagher has continued to add to his experience at the highest level. According to Transfermarkt, he has featured 77 times for Atletico Madrid in all competitions, contributing seven goals and seven assists.

In the current season alone, the 25-year-old has made 27 appearances, scoring three goals and registering one assist under Simeone

Tottenham believe Gallagher’s blend of Premier League experience and continental exposure will allow him to make an immediate impact.

With the medical completed and contract formalities nearing completion, Spurs fans can now look forward to welcoming a proven, high-energy midfielder ready to play a key role in the club’s ambitions.

