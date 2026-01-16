Both Senegal and Morocco are aiming for a second continental silverware in Sunday's AFCON final

YEN.com.gh has provided detailed information about how to watch the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Senegal and Morocco for fans in Ghana and the United Kingdom.

The 2025 AFCON final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 18, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, with the huge clash kicking off at 19:00 GMT.

Road to the 2025 AFCON final

Both Senegal and Morocco endured demanding paths to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Senegal booked their place with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Egypt at Tangier Grand Stadium on Wednesday, January 14, with captain Sadio Mané striking late in the 78th minute to settle the semi-final, as highlighted by CAF.

Earlier that evening, Morocco were taken the distance by Nigeria and only secured their spot in the final after prevailing 4–2 in a tense penalty shootout, according to beIN SPORTS.

Before reaching the last four, the Teranga Lions had shown steady form in the group stage, collecting two wins and a draw. They then produced a strong performance to overcome Sudan 3–1 in the Round of 16, before edging past Mali 1–0 in the quarter-finals.

Morocco’s route was similarly challenging. The Atlas Lions also finished the group phase unbeaten, recording two victories and one draw.

In the knockout rounds, the hosts saw off Tanzania 1–0 in the Round of 16 and followed that up with an impressive 2–0 win against Cameroon in the quarter-finals to set up their dramatic semi-final showdown.

How to watch Senegal vs. Morocco final

According to Goal, Ghanaian viewers can watch the 2025 AFCON final across several SuperSport channels, including MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, the DStv App, and SuperSport Grandstand.

Also, fans in the United Kingdom can catch all the live action on Channel 4.

For those in the United States, streaming AFCON matches has become increasingly accessible. Platforms such as YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling TV (with the relevant add-on), and DIRECTV Stream all offer access to beIN Sports through their various packages.

Among these options, Fubo stands out as the most sports-focused, providing extensive international coverage alongside beIN Sports.

YouTube TV offers excellent value with a comprehensive channel lineup, while Sling TV remains the most budget-friendly option. DIRECTV Stream caters to viewers seeking premium features, albeit at a higher cost.

2025 AFCON top scorers table

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the latest 2025 AFCON top scorers chart, with Morocco’s Brahim Diaz leading the standings on five goals, followed closely by Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen on four apiece.

However, Diaz, Salah, and Osimhen all failed to add to their tallies during the semifinals, as Senegal and Morocco advanced to the 2025 AFCON final.

