Germany could consider withdrawing from the 2026 World Cup as political tensions rise over US tariff threats linked to President Trump’s Greenland plans

A German lawmaker described a boycott as a “last resort,” while security concerns, politics, and backlash over ticket prices are already clouding the tournament build-up

If Germany pulled out, they would become the 10th nation to boycott a World Cup, joining a list that includes nine other countries

The build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been surrounded by controversy, and fresh political tensions involving US President Donald Trump have now cast uncertainty over Germany’s potential participation.

There are just five months to go before the tournament kicks off across the United States, Mexico and Canada. However, geopolitical issues have begun to spill into the football world.

Germany Could Boycott World Cup Finals as 9 Nations Already Pull Back

President Trump is pursuing the acquisition of Greenland on security grounds, a move that has triggered strong resistance from European leaders.

Greenland, the world’s largest island, is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with foreign policy and defence matters controlled by Denmark.

In response to the dispute, Trump has threatened to impose a 10% tariff on all goods imported into the US from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland.

The proposed trade measures could have implications for this summer’s World Cup, raising the possibility that one of the most successful nations in tournament history might withdraw.

German politician Jürgen Hardt (CDU) said in an interview that Germany could consider pulling out of the World Cup.

As per the BILD, he described such a move as a “last resort” aimed at making Trump “see sense.”

Trump’s political stance has already been a major topic of discussion ahead of the tournament, alongside concerns about security in the United States.

Ticket pricing has also drawn heavy criticism, although FIFA maintain that Germany is among the seven non-host nations that have submitted the highest number of ticket applications.

Despite that strong interest, there is now a scenario in which Julian Nagelsmann’s side may not feature at the World Cup if Trump continues to push for control of Greenland. Spanish government officials have previously hinted that Luis de la Fuente’s European champions could also boycott the tournament.

Germany is the joint second-most successful nation in World Cup history, with four titles to their name. The team is scheduled to travel to the US for an international friendly on June 6, only days before the tournament officially begins.

Germany set to be 10th nation in World Cup boycott

Should Germany withdraw, it would mark the 10th instance of a nation boycotting the World Cup. Previous boycotts have occurred for a variety of political, financial and preference-based reasons.

Uruguay, the inaugural world champions, refused to defend their title in 1934 in protest after several European nations declined to travel to South America for the 1930 tournament, which Uruguay hosted. That remains the only time defending champions have not competed, as they stayed home while the competition was staged in Italy.

They were not alone in missing that tournament. England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland also stayed away, with the Home Nations choosing instead to prioritise their own Home Championship, which they regarded as more prestigious at the time.

Argentina joined Uruguay in boycotting the 1938 World Cup after the event was awarded to Europe rather than South America, meaning the 1930 finalists did not meet again on the global stage eight years later.

Uruguay 1930 World Cup squad

India became the seventh nation to withdraw, reportedly because it did not consider the tournament especially important. That explanation remains disputed, however, with some accounts suggesting the team was denied participation because its players competed barefoot.

Financial concerns led Turkey to decline participation in 1950, as the cost of sending a team to South America proved prohibitive. It would be another 24 years before a further boycott occurred - when the USSR withdrew in 1974.

The Soviet Union had not yet secured qualification but were disqualified after refusing to play the second leg of a World Cup qualifier against Chile in November 1973. Their refusal stemmed from the match being scheduled at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago shortly after the CIA-backed military coup that overthrew Salvador Allende’s socialist government.

Donald Trump issues World Cup threat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Donald Trump sparked renewed controversy after suggesting he could relocate certain matches at the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA later responded by stressing that the US President has no power or jurisdiction to alter match venues, reaffirming that all scheduling and hosting decisions rest solely with football’s world governing body.

