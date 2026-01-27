Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

2026 World Cup: Former FIFA Boss Sepp Blatter Urges Fans to Avoid Matches in the USA
2026 World Cup: Former FIFA Boss Sepp Blatter Urges Fans to Avoid Matches in the USA

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Sepp Blatter has joined growing calls for fans to boycott the US-hosted World Cup
  • Fans have been warned to avoid the United States ahead of the 2026 World Cup
  • Travel bans and political concerns have raised serious doubts over the US hosting the tournament

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has added his voice to growing calls for supporters to boycott men’s World Cup matches staged in the United States, citing serious concerns about the conduct of President Donald Trump and his administration.

Blatter, who led world football’s governing body from 1998 until his resignation in 2015 amid corruption investigations, has become the latest high-profile figure to question whether the US is an appropriate host for the tournament.

Sepp Blatter World Cup comments, boycott US World Cup matches, World Cup travel restrictions, immigration policies USA, Canada Mexico USA World Cup, FIFA controversy, World Cup political concerns
Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter wants fans to avoid 2026 World Cup matches in the US.
Source: Getty Images

Fans urged to boycott games in US

Despite Blatter's own controversial legacy, his intervention has amplified an already heated debate within the global football community.

On Monday, January 26, the 89-year-old expressed his views on X, backing remarks made by Swiss lawyer and anti-corruption specialist Mark Pieth.

The former FIFA boss wrote:

''For the fans, I have only one piece of advice: stay away from the United States!», declares Mark Pieth. I think he's right to question this World Cup. #MarkPieth #GianniInfantino #DonaldTrump #FIFAWorldCup2026 #USA.''
Sepp Blatter, World Cup boycott, US World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2026, Donald Trump World Cup, former FIFA president, World Cup in the United States, football World Cup boycott, Trump travel ban, World Cup fan boycott
Former FIFA President, Sepp Blatter, backs fans to avoid 2026 World Cup games in the US.
Source: Twitter

Pieth, who chaired FIFA’s Independent Governance Committee during its reform process a decade ago, was interviewed last week by Swiss newspaper Der Bund and issued a stark warning to travelling fans, as covered by ABC.

“If we take everything into account, there is only one piece of advice for supporters: stay away from the USA,” Pieth said.

He argued that fans would be better off watching the tournament on television and warned that visitors could face harsh treatment at the border.

According to Pieth, anyone who failed to satisfy officials could be swiftly deported, “if they’re lucky”.

Meanwhile, Oke Göttlich, a vice-president of the German Football Association, has also suggested it may be time to seriously weigh up a boycott.

Speaking to Hamburger Morgenpost, he said the situation had reached a point where fans and officials could no longer ignore the political context.

Earlier this month, supporters from Senegal and the Ivory Coast saw their World Cup travel plans thrown into uncertainty after the Trump administration announced measures that would effectively prevent entry without existing visas.

football World Cup boycott, Trump travel ban, World Cup fan boycott, FIFA hosting concerns, Sepp Blatter World Cup comments, boycott US World Cup matches
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and US President Donald Trump.
Source: Getty Images

The US government cited “screening and vetting deficiencies” as justification, as DW reported.

Fans from Iran and Haiti, both qualified nations, are also set to be barred under earlier versions of the travel ban. With pressure mounting and voices growing louder, the debate over whether the United States should host football’s biggest tournament shows no sign of fading.

African teams qualified for 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that nine African nations have already booked automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the opening round of CAF qualifiers concluded in October 2025. Among the teams to seal early passage were Ghana’s Black Stars, alongside continental heavyweights Egypt, Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia, all of whom impressed with commanding performances.

Meanwhile, four more African countries progressed to the inter-confederation play-offs, meaning their World Cup dreams remain very much alive as the continent pushes for a strong presence at the expanded 48-team tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh

