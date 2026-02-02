Marcus Rashford has rediscovered top form at Barcelona, delivering goals and assists while rebuilding his confidence away from Man United

Despite Michael Carrick’s arrival at Old Trafford, Rashford's stance on a possible return to his parent club has emerged

With an affordable €30m buy option and Flick’s backing, Barcelona are increasingly keen to secure Rashford beyond the 2025/26 season

Fresh details have emerged regarding Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United following Michael Carrick’s appointment in the Old Trafford dugout.

Despite renewed speculation linking the England forward with a return, the latest indications suggest Rashford is fully focused on his current chapter in Spain.

Marcus Rashford shines at Barcelona

The 28-year-old departed Manchester United in the summer of 2025 after a breakdown in his relationship with then-head coach Ruben Amorim.

Seeking a fresh start, Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan for the entirety of the 2025/26 campaign. The move marked a significant turning point in his career after a difficult final spell in Manchester.

Since arriving at the Camp Nou, Rashford has rediscovered his confidence and attacking rhythm.

He has scored 10 goals across all competitions while also registering 12 assists, according to Transfermarkt. This has made him one of Barcelona’s most productive attackers this season.

With Amorim now gone and Carrick stepping into an interim role at United, rumours quickly surfaced that Rashford could be tempted into a return if Barcelona decide against making the move permanent.

Reports have even claimed Carrick would be open to rebuilding bridges with the forward should his spell in charge extend beyond the summer.

Rashford wants to extend Barcelona stay

However, on Monday, February 1, respected transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided a clear update on Rashford’s mindset. According to Romano via GMS, the winger is not considering a return to Manchester United at this stage and is instead fully committed to succeeding at Barcelona.

The current agreement is a loan deal with an option to buy, reportedly valued at £26 million, which Barcelona can activate in the summer of 2026.

Rashford is understood to be enjoying life in Spain, settling comfortably into the city, the league, and the club’s culture. He is reportedly pleased with the coaching staff and squad environment and views this period as an opportunity to build long-term momentum rather than a short-term loan spell.

In the meantime, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is said to be impressed with Rashford’s professionalism and mentality. The German manager values his willingness to adapt, accept rotation, and prioritise team success.

After an initial adjustment period, Rashford has now reached a level that reinforces Barcelona’s desire to keep him beyond the current campaign.

However, with Barcelona yet to trigger his £26 million buyout clause, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Marcus Rashford in the summer.

Deco explains Rashford's Barcelona form

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona sporting director Deco explained that Marcus Rashford’s struggles at Manchester United were largely down to circumstances rather than ability.

He was excited about the fact that the forward has thrived at FC Barcelona, flourishing alongside stars such as Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski.

