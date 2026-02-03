Tottenham edged out Arsenal to secure one of Scotland’s most exciting teenage prospects, beating their rivals to James Wilson’s signature

The record-breaking Scotland international arrived in north London after becoming the youngest player ever to represent his country

The deal included a loan-to-buy clause, giving Spurs the first option on a striker widely tipped for the top

Tottenham Hotspur have moved quickly to secure one of Scotland’s brightest teenage prospects, completing the loan signing of Hearts striker James Wilson with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old had been attracting serious attention from the Premier League, with Arsenal previously holding discussions with Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts over a potential move.

That proposed switch was understood to be a short-term arrangement designed to assess Wilson’s readiness for English football.

Instead, Spurs won the race and have placed the highly rated forward into their Under-21 setup as he begins the next stage of his development in north London, as The Sun noted.

Tottenham beat Arsenal in race for Wilson

Wilson’s stock has risen sharply over the past year, making his high-profile move a surprise to only a select few.

According to PLG Agency, in March 2025, he etched his name into the history books by becoming the youngest player ever to represent Scotland, after making his senior debut in a Nations League play-off clash against Greece.

Despite his tender age, the Hearts academy graduate has already amassed 45 first-team appearances, scoring eight goals in all competitions for the Edinburgh side.

Those performances were enough to earn him a place in Steve Clarke’s senior Scotland squad, underlining the belief in his long-term potential.

Earlier this week, Hearts manager Derek McInnes acknowledged that the sudden surge of interest from elite English clubs caught him off guard.

Speaking to Sky Sports Scotland, McInnes explained that Wilson’s limited game time this season made the move somewhat unexpected.

He noted that breaking into the first team at such a young age can be challenging, adding that a loan spell could provide valuable minutes and experience.

However, he admitted that the approach from Premier League sides came from “an unusual angle” given Wilson’s current role at the club.

Arsenal turn attention to Evan Mooney

While Arsenal ultimately missed out on Wilson, the Gunners swiftly shifted focus and confirmed the signing of another promising Scottish teenager, Evan Mooney, from St Mirren.

As stated by the BBC, Mooney, also 18, has already gained significant senior experience, featuring 23 times across all competitions since making his debut in October 2024.

He was part of the St Mirren squad that stunned Celtic 3-1 in the Scottish League Cup final in December 2025, appearing as a substitute in the showpiece occasion.

A versatile attacker, Mooney is comfortable operating either as a central striker or in an advanced midfield role and has represented Scotland at the Under-19 level.

